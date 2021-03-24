Glass Packaging Market to Grow by USD 12.36 Billion during 2021-2025 | Featuring Amcor Plc, and Ardagh Group SA Among Others | Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Glass Packaging Market: Increasing consumption of beverages to drive growth.

The increased use of single-serve containers, rising disposable income, and the enhanced standards of living are augmenting the demand for glass beverage containers. The proliferation of distinct package sizes, the introduction of fresh products, and increased consumption of healthier drinks, such as bottled water, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, and non-dairy milk alternatives, will drive the market. Key players are moving toward sustainable packaging products. Another significant factor driving the growth of the global glass packaging market is the increasing popularity of craft beer. Furthermore, the growing consumption of wine and sparkling drinks increases the market. These factors will drive the demand for glass packaging during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic?

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Glass Packaging Market: Increasing demand from pharmaceutical packaging.

A significant increase in the demand for pharmaceutical packaging globally is propelling the adoption of glass packaging. The demand for glass packaging is increasing, owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry globally. The growing aging population and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses are driving the demand for drugs, and in turn, packaging products. The market for sterile medical packaging is growing owing to the rising demand for contamination-free medical products. These factors will boost the demand for glass containers in pharmaceutical applications, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global glass packaging market during the forecast period.

"The increasing popularity and acceptance of various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Glass Packaging Market: Major Vendors

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

BA Glass BV

China Glass Holdings Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Glass Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the glass packaging market by Application (Food and beverage packaging, Personal care packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the glass packaging market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing consumption of consumer products.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

