Glaucoma Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2024

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Overview

Glaucoma is an ocular disease which affects the optic nerve of the iris and progression of the same results into vision loss and blindness.The treatment for glaucoma starts with topical eye drops belonging to the class of prostaglandins, beta blockers, alpha agonist, combined medication, carbonic anhydrase inhibitor and cholinergic.







Administration of these eye drops reduces the production of the fluid inside eyes thereby reducing the intraocular pressure.Using topical eye drops is an alternative for surgery or delays the surgical procedure.



This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the glaucoma therapeutics market based on type of drug class, end user and geography.



Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Scope and Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the major glaucoma therapeutics market in the near future.Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders.



Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each by drug class, end user, and geography for the period 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.



The revenue generated from each product was calculated by considering number of products used in the procedures and their market demand as per their use, number of product launched, average cost of products of each sub segment, trends in industry, end user trend, and adoption rate across all the geographies. The revenue generated for drug class was calculated on the basis of prevalence of diseases, and number of people affected by the disease



The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on drug class, end-user, and geography.



The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the glaucoma therapeutics market in the current and future scenario.



Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the glaucoma therapeutics market.



Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share.All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market.



The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the glaucoma therapeutics market are Allergan Inc., Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG., Santen Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Aerie Pharmaceuticals.



The glaucoma therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:



Glaucoma Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

Alpha Agonist

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandin Analogs

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor

Cholinergic

Combined Medication



Glaucoma Therapeutics Market, by End Users

Ophthalmic clinic

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Glaucoma Therapeutics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA



