Global $1.07 Billion Medical Dynamometers Market, 2016-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Dynamometers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical dynamometers market was valued at US$ 554.2 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 1,075.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Growing awareness about health and wellbeing, growing geriatric population, and increasing participation of the general population in sports and athletic activities are the key drivers of the global medical dynamometers market. Higher rates of participation in sports and athletics is a prime trend observed globally. Increasing participation has also resulted in a growing incidence of sports injuries which require intensive exercises for conditions such as tendon damage, muscle and cartilage injuries.

Furthermore, the geriatric population often suffer from conditions such as osteoporosis, muscle and bone loss, thereby becoming highly vulnerable to fractures, and muscle weakness. These patient groups, therefore, require procedures and treatments for strength restoration. Hence increasing sports injuries and growing cases of fractures and musculoskeletal injuries in the geriatric population are the major factors supporting the growth of the global medical dynamometers market.



Based on the types, the global medical dynamometers market is segmented into pinch gauge, squeeze dynamometers, chest dynamometers, hand dynamometers, push-pull dynamometers, and others. Among these, hand dynamometers occupy the largest segment in the global market. Greater usage due to favorable supportive evidence and product variants are the bases forming the dominance of this segment. In terms of the application areas, a musculoskeletal segment is anticipated to command the global market.



High incidence of musculoskeletal injuries among all age groups, increasing the incidence of sports injuries and better awareness drive the leading position of this segment. With respect to the usage areas, this market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, and research and academia. Hospitals and clinics dominate the global market, whereas rehabilitation centers shall register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global medical dynamometers market is dominated by North America, both in terms of value and volume. However, Asia Pacific will undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period. Large population pool, improving awareness, evolving diagnosis technologies, and rapidly increasing local manufacturers attribute to the swift growth of the Asia Pacific market.



This market is fragmented in nature with several local and international players operating in the industry. Fabrication Enterprises, Inc., with its Jamar dynamometers, is the most prominent market player.



Other major players in the global medical dynamometers market are KERN & SOHN GmbH, Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Marsden Weighing Group, 3B Scientific, JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Hausmann Industries, AliMed, Inc., JLW Instruments and North Coast Medical Inc.



Key Market Movements

Significant growth in participation of the youth in sports and athletic activities

Growing awareness in the patients and caregivers for an optimum restoration of movements and strength for overall health and wellbeing

Increasing cases of musculoskeletal injuries in the highly vulnerable geriatric population

Increase in the number of local manufacturers in the Asia Pacific market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Global Medical Dynamometers Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Dynamometers Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Medical Dynamometers Market, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pinch Gauge

4.3. Squeeze Dynamometers

4.4. Chest Dynamometers

4.5. Hand Dynamometers

4.6. Push-pull Dynamometers

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Global Medical Dynamometers Market, by Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Neurology

5.3. Musculoskeletal

5.4. Cardiology

5.5. Trauma

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Global Medical Dynamometers Market, by Usage Area, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospitals and Clinics

6.3. Rehabilitation Centers

6.4. Research and Academia



Chapter 7. Global Medical Dynamometers Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



KERN & SOHN GmbH

Charder Electronic Co, Ltd.

Marsden Weighing Group

American 3B Scientific

Scientific JTECH Medical Industries, Inc.

Hausmann Industries

AliMed, Inc.

JLW Instruments

North Coast Medical Inc.

Fabrication Enterprises, Inc.

