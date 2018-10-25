Global 1,3-Butylene Glycol Market, 2013-2018 & Forecast to 2023: The Quest to Develop Cost Effective Fermentation Process to Produce 1,3-Butylene Glycol

DUBLIN, Oct 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global 1,3-butylene glycol (1,3-BG) market is likely to grow from $109.0 million in 2017 to $151.3 million by 2023.

Growing cosmetic products market and the growing demand of 1,3 butylene glycol in the pharmaceutical industry are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. 1,3-BG is used as raw material for polyester plasticizers and unsaturated polyester resins humectant in cosmetics.

The chemical is a viscosity decreasing component and prevents the dying out of cosmetics. The best characteristic of 1,3-BG is its ability to stabilize volatile compounds such as fragrances and flavors fixing them in cosmetic formulations and to reduce the loss of aroma. It also helps in the preservation of cosmetics against spoilage by micro-organisms. Firstly, it has a very good distribution coefficient, which leads to a better efficacy of preservatives mixed into formulation, thus making it possible to lower the dose of the applied preservative. Secondly, it has an antimicrobial effect, which helps arrest the growth of microorganisms in products. Compared with glycerol, sorbitol, and propylene glycol, 1,3-BG is the most efficient polyol as antimicrobial agent.

As per the findings of research, pharmaceutical grade occupied the larger share of the market, its usage in major industries, such as cosmetic, personal care, and food industries. Growing demand for skin care and hair care products and entry of large number of players in the food and beverages industry worldwide, is driving the demand for pharmaceutical grade 1,3-butylene glycol.

On the basis of application, cosmetics & personal care products were the largest application area of 1,3-butylene glycol, owing to increasing consciousness and awareness towards haircare and skincare among consumers. The increasing awareness supported with increased disposable income is leading to more demand of such cosmetic products, which finds application of 1,3-BG.

Globally, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to remain the largest market in future as well. This is due to high demand for 1,3-BG in emerging economies of the region. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, attributed to factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and significant growth in the cosmetics industry. Countries such as India and China have growth potential for 1,3-butylene glycol market in the region. The healthcare expenditure in these countries is still proportionally very low when compared to the developed economies of Europe and North America. However, the large population base and increasing disposable income exhibit strong demand for personal care products, thus increasing the demand for 1,3-butylene glycol.

The leading cosmetic companies, such as L'Oreal Group (France), Avon Products Inc. (the U.S.), The Este Lauder Companies Inc. (the U.S.), and Oriflame Cosmetics (Luxembourg) are continuously introducing new variants, which is leading to increased growth of cosmetics industry. This is expected to drive the growth in demand of 1,3-butylene glycol worldwide.

The research states that this industry is consolidated, where OXEA GmbH, Daicel Corporation, and KH Neochem Co., Ltd. are the market leaders. Some of the other key players in the 1,3-butylene glycol market are Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., and Genomatica, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Pharmaceutical grade

4.1.1.2 Industrial grade

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Cosmetic and personal care products

4.1.2.2 Food products

4.1.2.3 Others

4.2 Manufacturing Processes of 1,3-Butylene Glycol

4.2.1 Aldol Condensation + Catalytic Hydrogenation

4.2.2 Hydration Reaction

4.2.3 Prins Reaction

4.2.4 Fermentation Process

4.3 Global Production Of 1,3-Butylene Glycol

4.4 Production Capacity of 1,3-Butylene Glycol of Major Manufacturers

4.4.1 1,3-Butylene Glycol Production Capacity (MT/Year) of Major Manufacturers (2017)

4.5 Price Trend Analysis of 1,3-Butylene Glycol

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific

4.5.1.1 India

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Market Dynamics

4.7.1 Trends

4.7.1.1 Quest to develop cost effective fermentation process to produce 1,3-butylene glycol

4.7.2 Drivers

4.7.2.1 Growing cosmetic products market

4.7.2.2 Growing demand for 1,3-butylene glycol in pharmaceutical industry

4.7.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.7.3 Restraints

4.7.3.1 Uncertain global economic conditions

4.7.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.7.4 Opportunity

4.7.4.1 Increasing consciousness and awareness toward haircare and skincare

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Latin America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.1 Product Launches

11.2 Partnerships

11.3 Facility Expansions

11.4 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Daicel Corporation

KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

Genomatica Inc.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

OXEA GmbH

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

