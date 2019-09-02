Global $1.4 Bn Aquaponics Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaponics Market by Equipment (Grow Lights, Pumps and Valves, Fish Purge Systems, Aeration System), Product Type (Fish, Vegetables, Herbs, Fruit), Application (Commercial, Home Production), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aquaponics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to reach $1.4 billion by 2025

The factors such as growing fish consumption, rising demand for organic fruits and vegetables, improvement in urban farming methods, growing reduction in arable land areas, and changing climate conditions are driving the growth of the global aquaponics farming market.

The global aquaponic farming market is primarily segmented by equipment (grow lights, pumps and valves, fish purge systems, in-line water heaters, aeration system, and other equipment), product type (fish, vegetables, herbs, and fruits), application (commercial, home production, and other applications), and geography.

On the basis of equipment type, grow lights segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global aquaponics market in 2019, mainly due to its rising adoption in indoor farming as it is an essential part of the indoor farming required for plant photosynthesis. Based on product type, with the high nutritional profile and changing lifestyle, the fish segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America commanded the largest share of the global aquaponic farming market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing demand for organic products, improvement in urban farming methods, and technological advancements and innovations in the field of agriculture.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Product Analysis

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Improvement in Urban Farming Methods

4.2.2. Growing Fish Consumption

4.2.3. Rising Demand for Organic Fruits and Vegetables

4.2.4. Growing Reduction in Arable Land Areas

4.2.5. Changing Climate Conditions

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Initial Start-Up Cost

4.3.2. Critical Management Requirement

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Improving Nutrient Use Efficiency

4.4.2. Reducing Water Use and Discharge to the Environment



5. Global Aquaponics Market, by Equipment

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Grow Lights

5.3. Pumps and Valves

5.4. Fish Purge Systems

5.5. In-Line Water Heaters

5.6. Aeration System

5.7. Others



6. Global Aquaponics Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fish

6.3. Vegetables

6.4. Herbs

6.5. Fruit



7. Global Aquaponics Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Home Production

7.4. Others



8. Geographic Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Introduction

8.2.2. U.S.

8.2.3. Canada

8.2.4. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Introduction

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.4. France

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Spain

8.3.7. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Australia

8.4.4. Japan

8.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of World

8.5.1. Introduction

8.5.2. Latin America

8.5.2.1. Brazil

8.5.2.2. Argentina

8.5.2.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product & Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Pentair Aquatic Eco-System, Inc.

9.2. Nelson and Pade, Inc.

9.3 Aquaponics USA

9.4 Green Life Aquaponics

9.5 the Aquaponic Source

9.6 Endless Food Systems

9.7 Japan Aquaponics

9.8 Stuppy, Inc.

9.9 Symbiotic Aquaponic LLC

9.10 Practical Aquaponics

9.11 SynergyPonics

9.12 Aquaponics Place LLC

9.13 AquaCal AutoPilot Inc



