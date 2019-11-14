Global $1.59 Billion Electroencephalography Systems/Devices (32-Channel, Multichannel) Market to 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroencephalography Systems/Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (32-Channel, Multichannel), By Type (Portable Device, Standalone Device), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electroencephalography systems/devices market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1,591.8 million by 2026.

It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. High prevalence of such as epilepsy, sleeping disorders, brain tumor, Parkinson's disease, and stroke among other neurological disorders is a major factor anticipated to drive the growth. According to the World Health organization (WHO), over 50 million people are affected by epilepsy, and more than 35.6 million people worldwide are suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia.



In addition, growing awareness about neurological diseases and disorders in developed and developing regions is expected to boost the market. In addition, rising government funding for neuroscience-related R&D is contributing to the market growth a great extent. Moreover, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income in Asian countries is projected to support the demand for advanced electroencephalography (EEG) devices and systems.



Furthermore, introduction of technologically advanced products such as portable electroencephalography systems is expected to drive the market. Increasing focus on neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and psychophysiological research activities have led to increased demand for advanced systems.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

32-channel EEG systems was the highest revenue generating segment in 2018, attributed to robust technological advancements in 32-channel EEG products

In 2018, standalone devices was the highest revenue generating segment due to increased application of these systems in hospitals and diagnostics centers

Hospitals segment held the largest revenue share on the basis of end use in 2018, owing to increasing number of patients suffering from neurological disorders. Rising geriatric population is another major factor responsible for the segment growth

North America held the largest revenue share of the EEG system/device market in 2018. The availability of insurance coverage for brain monitoring and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the regional demand

held the largest revenue share of the EEG system/device market in 2018. The availability of insurance coverage for brain monitoring and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the regional demand Some of the key companies are Nihon Kohden America, Inc., Medtronic, NeuroWave Systems, Inc., Natus Medical, Inc., Electrical Geodesics, Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., and Noraxon U.S.A. Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Summary

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. EEG Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Manufacturing Trends

3.4.1. Technology Trends

3.4.2. Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.4.3. Cost Structure Analysis

3.4.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4.5. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.4.6. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.7. List of Key End users, by region

3.5. Technology Overview

3.5.1. Technology Timeline

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Product Classification Codes

3.6.2. Standards & Compliances

3.6.3. Safety

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. EEG Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.9. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.10. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. EEG Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1. Recent developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

4.3. Vendor Landscape

4.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

4.3.2. Key Customers

4.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.4. Public Companies

4.5. Private Companies

4.6. Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5. EEG Devices Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026: By, Product

5.2.1. 8-channel EEG

5.2.2. 21-channel EEG

5.2.3. 25 channel EEG

5.2.4. 32-channel EEG

5.2.5. 40-channel EEG

5.2.6. Multichannel EEG



Chapter 6. EEG Devices Market: Portability Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Portability Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026: By, Portability

6.2.1. Standalone Devices

6.2.2. Portable Devices



Chapter 7. EEG Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026: By, End Use

7.2.1. Hospitals

7.2.2. Diagnostic Centers

7.2.3. Others



Chapter 8 EEG Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Technology, End use

8.1 EEG Devices Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2026



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Compumedics Ltd.

Natus Medical, Inc.

Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

Medtronic

NeuroWave Systems, Inc.

Noraxon U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.

Nihon Kohden America, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f54tt0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

