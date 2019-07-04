Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market to Grow from $902 Million in 2019 to $1.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% - Study Includes In-depth Competitive Analysis of Key Players

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "1,6-Hexanediol Market by Application (Polyurethanes, Coatings, Acrylates, Adhesives, Polyester Resins, and Plasticizers), and Region (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 1,6-Hexanediol Market Size Projected to Grow from USD 902 Million in 2019 to USD 1,401 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8%, During the Forecast Period

The demand for 1,6-hexanediol has improved in recent years due to its increased consumption in the APAC region. In addition, the increasing use of 1,6-hexanediol in varied applications, such as coatings, PU, acrylates, and polyester resins, has further contributed to the growth of this market. The newer, high-growth applications of 1,6-hexanediol include alkyd resins, epoxy resins, thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers, PU dispersions, polycarbonate diols, and wood & coil coatings. For instance, there is a sharp rise in demand for polycarbonate diol-based polyurethanes that are increasingly favored as new high-performance materials for automotive interior and electronic material applications.



Polyurethane is expected to be the largest application during the forecast period



The polyurethanes segment is the largest application segment of the global 1,6-hexanediol market, in terms of value and volume. A principal factor for the growth of polyurethanes is the demand for its sub-applications or derivatives, such as thermoplastic polyurethanes elastomers, coatings, and foams, across varied regions. The APAC region with the rising demand for polyurethanes further propels the growth of the global 1,6-hexanediol market. In addition, emerging countries in the APAC region, such as China, Korea, India, and Vietnam have witnessed an increase in polyurethane production. Thus, increasing demand for polyurethanes across varied industry verticals has contributed to the growth of the polyurethanes segment.



APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The APAC 1,6-hexanediol market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for 1,6-hexanediol from Japan, India, China, and South Korea. China is expected to lead the demand for 1,6-hexanediol due to the increase in the production of polyurethane and coatings due to an increase in construction activities. The construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the next five years, owing to huge investments in new infrastructure developments, new housing projects, and renovation/repaint of residential and commercial buildings in the US, China, India, and Brazil. The demand for coatings in the APAC region has increased significantly, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. The coatings industry is moving towards consolidation as top coating players are acquiring other local and foreign players.

Competitive Analysis



The 1,6-hexanediol market comprises major players, such as BASF SE (Germany), Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Linshui Nanming Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Perstorp AB (Sweden), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co.,Ltd (China), Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd. (China and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 1,6-hexanediol market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stake Holders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the 1,6-Hexanediol Market

4.2 1,6-Hexanediol Market: Major Regions

4.3 1,6-Hexanediol Market: By Application

4.4 1,6-Hexanediol Market: Developed vs. Developing Nations



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 High Demand for 1,6 Hexanediol in Polyurethane Application in APAC

5.3.1.2 Growth of Coatings Application in Various End-Use Industries

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 R&D Investment and Capacity Expansion, Globally

5.3.3.2 Growing Automotive Market in APAC and the Middle East

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Availability of Substitutes Such as 1,4 Butendiol and 1,5 Pentanediol



6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 1,6-Hexanediol Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Polyurethane

7.1.2 Coatings

7.1.3 Acrylates

7.1.4 Adhesives

7.1.5 Polyester Resin

7.1.6 Plasticizers

7.1.7 Others



8 1,6-Hexanediol Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Europe

8.1.1.1 Germany

8.1.1.2 France

8.1.1.3 UK

8.1.1.4 Italy

8.1.1.5 Russia

8.1.1.6 Turkey

8.1.1.7 Netherland

8.1.1.8 Rest of Europe

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.3 India

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Singapore

8.2.6 South East Asia

8.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.3 Mexico

8.4 South America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 Colombia

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 Rest of South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Most Adopted Growth Strategy

9.4 Competitive Situation & Trends



10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF S.E.

10.2 Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10.3 Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

10.4 Lishui Nanming

10.5 Perstorp AB

10.6 UBE Industries

10.7 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

10.8 Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

10.9 Hefei Tnj Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

10.10 Prasol Chemical Pvt. Ltd.



