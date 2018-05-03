Global $1.64 Bn Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2024

The Anesthesia monitoring devices global market is estimated to reach $1,644.6 million by 2024

Anesthesia monitoring devices global market is mainly classified by products, end-users and geography. The Anesthesia monitoring devices global market by products is broadly classified as basic anesthesia monitoring device, advanced anesthesia monitoring device and integrated anesthesia workstation. Among products, advanced anesthesia monitoring device held the major share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of from 2017 to 2024. Advanced Anesthesia monitoring device global market is classified into anesthesia gas monitor, depth of anesthesia, standalone capnography and others.

Among advanced anesthesia monitors, Depth of Anesthesia monitors commanded the largest revenue in 2017 and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2024. The depth of Anesthesia global market is further divided based on technology into BIS, Narcotrend, E-Entropy and Other Depth of Anesthesia monitors. Among Depth of Anesthesia monitors by technology, BIS occupied the major share in 2017 is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2024.



Anesthesia monitoring devices global market end-user segment is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and others. Among end-users, hospitals commanded the highest market size in 2017 and are expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2024.



Increasing number of surgeries, Technological advancements in Anesthesia monitoring, rise in aging population and patient pool, growing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors which are driving the market. Lack of awareness among the professional operating the devices, high cost of the devices, stringent regulations and low level of health services in developing countries are the factors hindering the market.



North America accounts for the highest market size in 2017 followed by Europe. The Asian countries especially China & India are the fastest growing regions. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2024.



