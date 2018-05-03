Global $1.74 Billion Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market 2018-2022 - Analysis by Product, Material Type, End-User, and Region

The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.14 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and high incidence of road accidents and fall related injuries.

This report segments the cranial fixation and stabilization systems market into product, material type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into cranial fixation systems and cranial stabilization systems. In 2017, the cranial fixation systems segment accounted for the largest share of the total market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the availability of customized product offerings and the increasing adoption of cranial fixation systems by neurosurgeons.

Based on type, the cranial fixation systems market is segmented into meshes, flap tube clamps, plates and screws. The meshes segment accounted for the largest share of the cranial fixation systems market in 2017. The meshes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, due to its wide applications in cranial surgery.

Based on end user, the cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing volume of surgical procedures performed in hospitals for traumatic brain injury.

In 2017, North America dominated the market followed by Europe. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the large population base in Asian countries, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of road accidents and fall related injuries which results in the increase in brain injuries. The increasing focus of prominent players on Asia is also supporting market growth in the region. However, low hospital budgets and uncertainties in insurance coverage and reimbursement are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Prominent players in the market include B. Braun (Germany), Changzhou Huida (China), DePuy Synthes (US), Evonos (Germany), Integra (US), Jeil Medical (South Korea), KLS Martin (Germany), Medicon (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Micromar (Brazil), NEOS Surgery (Spain), OsteoMed (US), Pro Med Instruments (Germany), Stryker (US), and Zimmer Biomet (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Secondary Source

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions For The Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cranial Fixation And Stabilization Systems Market Overview

4.2 Cranial Fixation And Stabilization Systems Market, By Product (2017 Vs. 2022)

4.3 Cranial Fixation Systems Market, By Type And Country

4.4 Cranial Fixation And Stabilization Systems Market, By End User

4.5 Geographic Snapshot: Cranial Fixation And Stabilization Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Neurological Diseases

5.2.1.2 High Incidence Of Road Accidents And Fall Injuries

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Focus On 3D-Printed Products

5.2.2.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack Of Trained Professionals

5.2.3.2 Competition From Local Players



6 Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cranial Fixation Systems

6.2.1 Meshes

6.2.2 Flap Tube Clamps

6.2.3 Plates

6.2.4 Screws

6.3 Cranial Stabilization Systems

6.3.1 Skull Clamps

6.3.2 Horseshoe Headrests

6.3.3 Accessories



7 Cranial Fixation Systems Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nonresorbable

7.3 Resorbable



8 Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



9 Cranial Fixation And Stabilization Systems Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Rest Of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia

9.5 Rest Of The World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2016

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches And Upgrades (2014-2017)

10.3.2 Acquisitions (2014-2017)

10.3.3 Agreements (2014-2017)

10.3.4 Expansions (2014-2017)



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Depuy Synthes (Subsidiary Of Johnson & Johnson)

11.2 Stryker

11.3 Integra Lifesciences

11.4 Zimmer Biomet

11.5 KLS Martin

11.6 B. Braun

11.7 Medtronic

11.8 Osteomed (Subsidiary Of Colson Associates)

11.9 Micromar

11.10 Changzhou Huida

11.11 Pro Med Instruments

11.12 Medicon

11.13 Jeil Medical

11.14 Evonos

11.15 Neos Surgery



