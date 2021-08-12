Global $1.84 Bn Temperature Monitoring Devices Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global temperature monitoring devices market is expected to decline from $1.61 billion in 2020 to $1.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.8%. The market is expected to reach $1.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major players in the temperature monitoring devices market are 3M Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microlife Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc, and C. R. Bard.



The temperature monitoring devices market consists of sales of temperature monitoring devices and related services which are used to measure the temperature of a person or patients' body. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies who are manufacturing temperature monitoring devices.



The market covered in this report is segmented by type into contact-based temperature monitoring systems, non-contact-based temperature monitoring system; by application into oral cavity, rectum, ear, others; by end user into hospital and surgical centers, nursing facilities, ambulatory care centers, home care, others.



Temperature monitoring devices market is experiencing a massive growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature monitoring of individuals or suspected patients is the first mode of diagnosis for COVID-19 used across various type of entities including airports, offices, clinics, hospitals and homecare. Also, infected patients' vital signs are required to be monitored both at hospitals and at home, as a primary examination to track the infection.



High cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices may hinder the growth of the temperature monitoring devices market. The average cost of thermometers ranges from US$1 to US$114. The high cost of these devices is due the high costs of sensors used in it. This is a high amount for low-economic countries such as Africa, South-America and several Asian countries. Thus, high cost of temperature monitoring devices is hindering the growth of temperature monitoring devices market.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is causing a positive impact on the temperature monitoring devices market. Certain infectious diseases like Dengue, Zika, Malaria, Ebola requires continuous monitoring of temperature to give appropriate treatment and save lives.

Also, temperature of patients with other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and kidney related diseases has to be monitored continuously especially when they are hospitalized as temperature monitoring gives an overview of their body functioning.

Companies in the temperature monitoring devices market are focusing on the manufacturing of wearable temperature monitoring devices. Wearable thermometer is a digital thermometer which measures the temperature by using medium like touch, patch. It is connected to smart devices like phones, tablets, laptops and allows continuous monitoring of temperatures.

Products like fit bit, apple watch, temperature strips, temperature patches are wearable temperature monitoring devices that are widely used for monitoring temperature.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Characteristics



3. Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Temperature Monitoring Devices



5. Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System

6.2. Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral Cavity

Rectum

Ear

Others

6.3. Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital and Surgical Centers

Nursing Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home care

Others

7. Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Cosinuss GmbH

Helen of Troy Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Microlife Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Terumo Corporation

Welch Allyn, Inc

C. R. Bard

Microlife Corporation

Measurement Specialties

Circa Scientific

NOVAMED USA

Truer Medical

Med-link Electronics

Rongrui

Exsense

MEDTRONIC

BD

Medline Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3ler3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

