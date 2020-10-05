Global $1.9 Billion Smart Room Heaters Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Room Heaters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Room Heaters Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Room Heaters estimated at US$464.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Smart Room Heaters Without Connectivity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Room Heaters With Connectivity segment is readjusted to a revised 29.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $138.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Smart Room Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$138.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$329.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American Comfort

Crane - USA

De'Longhi Appliances Srl

Dr. Infrared Heater

Dyson Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Lasko Products, LLC

LifeSmart, Inc.

SUNHEAT International

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Room Heater Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Smart Room Heaters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Smart Room Heaters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Smart Room Heaters Without Connectivity (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Smart Room Heaters Without Connectivity (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Smart Room Heaters With Connectivity (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Smart Room Heaters With Connectivity (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 48

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3g00al

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

