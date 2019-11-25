Global $104.7Bn Siding Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024 - Breakdown by Fiber Cement, Vinyl, Metal, Stucco, Concrete & Stone, Brick, Wood, and Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Siding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global siding market reached a value of US$ 82.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 104.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



The growing number of residential and commercial construction projects across the globe is the key factor driving market growth. There is a rising demand for durable siding materials in the construction industry, which can withstand weathering and resist chemical exposure and deterioration.



Furthermore, the trend of using combined siding materials is also gaining traction, wherein different siding materials with varying textures and properties are being utilized that add a unique aesthetic value to the building. For instance, stone and wood are combined to give contrasting colors and a vibrant visual effect to the complex.



In addition to this, the advent of boutique hotels equipped with ultra-luxury features and services, along with the renovation of existing hotels, has boosted the demand of the siding products. Moreover, improving distribution channels and the availability of a wide range of alternatives have enabled the vendors to expand their consumer base and cater to the diverse requirements.



Other factors, such as government initiatives for the development of public infrastructure and the introduction of green siding materials, are also expected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Boral Limited, Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, James Hardie, Kingspan, Nichiha, Louisiana Pacific, Alumasc, Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd., Ply Gem, Knauf, ETEX Group , Lixil Group Corporation, ROCKWOOL, National Cladding, Revelstone, Wienerberger, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global siding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global siding industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global siding industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global siding industry?

What is the structure of the global siding industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global siding industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Siding Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material

5.4 Market Breakup by End-use

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Fiber Cement

6.2 Vinyl

6.3 Metal

6.4 Stucco

6.5 Concrete and Stone

6.6 Brick

6.7 Wood

6.8 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-use

7.1 Residential

7.2 Non-Residential



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 New Construction

8.2 Repair and Maintenance



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Boral Limited

14.3.2 Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding

14.3.3 James Hardie

14.3.4 Kingspan

14.3.5 Nichiha

14.3.6 Louisiana Pacific

14.3.7 Alumasc

14.3.8 Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd.

14.3.9 Ply Gem

14.3.10 Knauf

14.3.11 ETEX Group

14.3.12 Lixil Group Corporation

14.3.13 ROCKWOOL

14.3.14 National Cladding

14.3.15 Revelstone

14.3.16 Wienerberger



