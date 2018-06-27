Global $11.23 Bn Prepared Food Equipment Market 2018-2023 - Analysis by Type, Application, and Mode of Operation

The prepared food equipment market is projected to reach USD 11.23 Billion by 2023 from USD 8.41 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The rise in income of the population and focus of food manufacturers on production efficiency, processing time, and quality of food products are expected to fuel the demand for prepared food equipment.



Based on type, the prepared food equipment market has been segmented into pre-processing, processing, and packaging. The processing segment accounted for the largest market share of the global prepared food equipment market in 2017. Processing is further segmented into blanching, cooking, and seasoning & coating. The pre-processing segment is segmented into sorting & grading, mixing & grading, and others which include conveying, picking, and placing. The packaging segment is further segmented into primary and secondary packaging.



On the basis of application, the prepared food equipment market has been segmented into bakery & confectionery products; meat & seafood products; snacks & savory products; sauces, dressings, & condiments; dairy & refrigerated products; and ready-to-eat products. The snacks & savory products segment dominated the global prepared food equipment market in 2017.



Based on mode of operation, the prepared food equipment market has been segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. The semi-automatic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. In order to increase productivity and reduce the cost of manufacturing, semi-automatic prepared food equipment are preferred.



North America accounted for the largest share in the global prepared food equipment market, in terms of value, in 2017, owing to the increasing automation industry. Asia Pacific is expected to overtake the North American market for prepared food equipment by 2023. The wide acceptance and availability of prepared food equipment in the US, Canada, and Mexico, along with their growth potential, are the major drivers contributing to the growth of the North American prepared food equipment market.



Increase in demand for minimally processed, healthier organic food products restrains the market for prepared food equipment.

