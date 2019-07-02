Global $11.6Bn Skin Packaging Market Outlook to 2024 with Profiles on Key Players

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin packaging market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2018. According to the report, the market value is anticipated to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.

Owing to hectic schedules and increasing disposable incomes, the demand for packaged and ready-to-eat (RTE) food items has experienced a steep rise across the globe.

Since skin packaging serves in retaining the flavor of a food item for an extended period, it has gained widespread popularity in the food industry.



Moreover, as this packaging solution is more versatile and cost-effective than its metal and glass counterparts, it has become a preferred choice for packing consumer goods.



Some of the other factors leading to the increasing sales of skin packaging are better product visibility, easy-peel corners and the requirement of less packaging material.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Skin Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Base Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Heat Seal Coating

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Base Material

6.1 Plastic Films

6.2 Paper and Paperboard

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Carded Skin Packaging

7.2 Non-Carded Skin Packaging



8 Market Breakup by Heat Seal Coating

8.1 Water-Based

8.2 Solvent-Based

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Food

9.2 Consumer Goods

9.3 Industrial Goods



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Sealed Air Corporation

15.3.2 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

15.3.3 Bemis Company Inc.

15.3.4 The DOW Chemical Company

15.3.5 Westrock Company

15.3.6 Berry Plastics Group Inc.

15.3.7 Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

15.3.8 Linpac Packaging Limited

15.3.9 Display Pack Inc.

15.3.10 Mondini S.p.A.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yhly1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

