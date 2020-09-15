Global $11.74 Bn Hazmat Suits Market Outlook to 2027: Emerging Markets and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hazmat Suits - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hazmat Suits market accounted for $6,124.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $11,742.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



While the factors like rising cases of Ebola, and strict law enforcement on employee safety are driving the market growth. However, limitations associated with hazmat suits is restraining the growth of the market.



Hazmat suits are personal protective equipment worn to protect people from hazardous materials or substances, including chemicals, biological agents, or radioactive materials. They are also known as chemical suits, biohazard suits, and anti-radiation suits.



Based on safety standards, the level A hazmat suit segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the increasing need for protection against both the chemical and biological hazardous waste materials. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific has a growing prominence owing to the growth in the economic activities in Asia-Pacific countries, there is a growing focus on healthcare industry development which include safety.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:



Purchasers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:



1. Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

2. Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client's interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

3. Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Heavy Duty Protective Suit

5.3 Light Protective Suit



6 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By User Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Personal Use

6.3 Industrial Use



7 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By Safety Standards

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Level A

7.3 Level B

7.4 Level C

7.5 Level D



8 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical Waste

8.3 Bio-Hazard & Hazardous Material

8.4 Infection Control & Bio-Hazard

8.5 Fire/High Temperatures



9 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Utilities

9.3 Mining & Metallurgy

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.6 Construction

9.7 Transportation

9.8 Manufacturing

9.9 Chemical Industry

9.10 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry



10 Global Hazmat Suits Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 3M Company

12.2 Kimblery-Clark Corporation

12.3 Ansell Inc.

12.4 Lakeland Industries Inc.

12.5 DGD HAZMAT

12.6 MATISEC

12.7 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.8 Lancs Industries

12.9 Honeywell Inc.

12.10 Kappler

12.11 Halyard Health Inc

12.12 Respirex

12.13 Msa Safety Inc.

12.14 Alpha Pro Tech Inc.

12.15 Dupont Inc.

12.16 Sioen Industries NV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egsbad

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

