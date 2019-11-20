Global $12.3 Billion Airport Baggage Handling System Market Forecast, 2019 to 2024 - Driven by the Growth of International Trade and Rise in Tourism Across the Globe
Nov 20, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Baggage Handling System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global airport baggage handling system market was worth US$ 8.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.
A flourishing aviation industry, along with rapid modernization of airports across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increasing number of flight passengers, coupled with frequent terrorist threats, has escalated the airport security concerns.
Additionally, the growth of international trade and the rise in tourism across the globe has also impacted the aviation industry, which further drives the necessity for these systems. Moreover, technological advancements such as the utilization of robots for the baggage handling process along with endeavors such as the establishment of new airports and expansion of existing terminals are also expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Other factors contributing to the market growth include enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) by the market players to develop more advanced product variants with quick turnaround time and increased capacity. For instance, Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics GmBH (SPPAL-Germany) renewed its contract with Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) in the year 2015, which aimed for the renovation of the BHS at Terminal 1 and 3 for offering a capacity of more than 4800 bags per hour.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Siemens, Vanderlande, Daifuku Company, Pteris Global, Beumer Group, Fives Group, G&S Airport Conveyer, Grenzebach Maschinenbau, BCS Group, Logplan, Glidepath Group, Ansir Systems, Babcock International Group, SITA, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global airport baggage handling system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global airport baggage handling system industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the identification technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the airport class?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the check-in type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the efficiency?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the cost analysis?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global airport baggage handling system industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global airport baggage handling system industry?
- What is the structure of the global airport baggage handling system industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global airport baggage handling system industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Identification Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Airport Class
5.5 Market Breakup by Service Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Efficiency
5.8 Market Breakup by Cost Analysis
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Identification Technology
6.1 Barcode System
6.2 RFID System
7 Market Breakup by Airport Class
7.1 Class A Airport
7.2 Class B Airport
7.3 Class C Airport
8 Market Breakup by Check-In Type
8.1 Assisted Service Bag Check-In
8.2 Self-Service Bag Check-In
9 Market Breakup by Type
9.1 Conveyor System
9.2 Destination Coded Vehicle
10 Market Breakup by Efficiency
10.1 Below 3000
10.2 3000 to 6000
10.3 Above 6000
11 Market Breakup by Cost Analysis
11.1 Operational Cost Analysis
11.2 Installation Cost Analysis
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Siemens
17.3.2 Vanderlande
17.3.3 Daifuku Company
17.3.4 Pteris Global
17.3.5 Beumer Group
17.3.6 Fives Group
17.3.7 G&S Airport Conveyer
17.3.8 Grenzebach Maschinenbau
17.3.9 BCS Group
17.3.10 Logplan
17.3.11 Glidepath Group
17.3.12 Ansir Systems
17.3.13 Babcock International Group
17.3.14 SITA
