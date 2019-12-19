Global $12.8 Billion Industrial Power Supply Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Rising Demand in Medical & Healthcare Devices, Increasing Number of Data Centers

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Power Supply Market by Type (AC-DC Converter, DC-DC Converter, DC-AC Inverter), Output Power (Low Output (up to 1,000 kW), Medium Output (1,000 W-10 kW), High Output (10-75 kW), High Output (75-150 kW), Vertical, Region-Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial power supply market is expected to grow from an estimated size of USD 9.9 billion in 2019 to USD 12.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



The global industrial power supply market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players include the TDK Lambda (Japan), XP Power (Singapore), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), and Murata Power Solutions (US).



The widespread use of consumer electronics and stringent RoHS compliance, as well as the rising demand for automation devices in street lighting and industrial applications, is expected to fuel industrial power supply industry.



Furthermore, the developing nations are increasing investments in infrastructure developments for an economic boost. Also, the industrial and manufacturing sectors require a continuous and reliable power supply, and the growth of these sectors is expected to shape the future dynamics. Consequently, the growing need for an uninterrupted power supply is likely to drive the industrial power supply market growth during the forecast period.



The AC-DC converter segment is projected to dominate the industrial power supply industry during the forecast period



The AC-DC converter segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the industrial power supply market share. These converters are suitable for consumer devices, medical devices, industrial & process control systems, measurement equipment, semiconductor fabrication equipment, and defense applications. The escalating demand for DC power sources in various industrial & medical applications is expected to drive the AC-DC converter segment in the industrial power supply industry during the forecast period.



The lighting segment is projected to dominate the industrial power supply market during the forecast period



The lighting segment has shown considerable growth and is continuing to accelerate at a healthy pace due to its advantages over traditional lighting solutions. LED lighting finds application in several areas such as automotive lighting, traffic signals, historical places lighting, electronic displays, street lighting, factory lighting, medical lighting, and space lighting. Consequently, the demand for LED lights in industrial & street lighting combined with government initiatives such as providing LED lights at subsidized rate is predicted to propel this segment in the industrial power supply market.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



The Asia-Pacific region is currently the largest market for industrial power supply, followed by North America and Europe. China accounted for the maximum share in Asia Pacific in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



The increase in demand for industrial power supply in Asia Pacific is due to the growing demand for power supply devices from the automotive and petroleum & natural gas industry together with promising government initiatives. The increasing investments for infrastructure development are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial power supply market.



