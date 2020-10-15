Global $12 Billion Combined Heat & Power Installation (Large Scale, Small Scale) Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Combined Heat & Power Installation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Large Scale, Small Scale), by Fuel (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass), by Technology, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global combined heat and power installation market size is expected to reach USD 12.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

Modification in preferences towards replacing conventional sources of energy systems on account of uninterrupted power supply and operational cost is expected to drive the market.



Growing energy demand from industrial applications, such as paper, pulp, chemical, cement, pharmaceuticals, refining, and sugar is also expected have a positive impact on market growth. Rising demand for lighting and space heating applications in retail malls, offices, hospitals, and universities has also encouraged CHP installation for commercial applications.



Natural gas-based fuel systems dominated the market and accounted for over 65.0% of the total capacity in 2019. Recent decline in natural gas prices on account of discovery of unconventional natural gas reserves is expected to drive this segment over the forecast period. Coal-based systems are expected to witness moderate growth rates with an estimated CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Government regulations to curb Greenhouse Gases (GHG) into the atmosphere is expected to drive CHP system installations in various sectors such as industrial, residential, commercial, and institutional sectors which include hospitals and schools. CHP systems require less fuel to generate same energy as SHIP systems, and therefore, can reduce GHGs and air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide to enter into atmosphere.



Combined Heat & Power Installation Market Report Highlights

The large-scale type segment share was valued at over USD 7.5 billion in 2019

in 2019 Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. Japan is expected to account for the maximum share in the Asia Pacific region

is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. is expected to account for the maximum share in the region Natural gas fuel type segment dominates the industry, accounting for 65.0% of total market volume in 2019

In North America , the market is likely to display a moderate growth rate during the projected period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Definitions



Chapter 4. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installations Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects

4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.3.3. Opportunity Assessment

4.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.7. Impact of Corona Virus on Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Installation Market



Chapter 5. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installations Market Type Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, GW, Revenue, USD Billion)

5.2. Large-Scale

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, GW, Revenue, USD Billion)

5.3. Small Scale

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, GW, Revenue, USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installations Market Fuel Outlook

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, GW, Revenue, USD Billion)

6.2. Natural Gas

6.3. Coal

6.4. Biomass

6.5. Others



Chapter 7. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installations Market Technology Outlook

7.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Volume, GW, Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2. Combined Cycle

7.3. Combustion/Gas Turbine

7.4. Steam Turbine

7.5. Reciprocating Engine

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installations Regional Outlook

8.1. Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Installations Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company overview

9.2. Financial performance

9.3. Product benchmarking

9.4. Recent developments



E.ON SE

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

General Electric

Siemens

Centrica

Bdr Thermea Group

Aegis Energy Services Inc.

Clarke Energy

Cummins Inc.

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Caterpillar

Elite Energy Systems LLC

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

Tecogen Inc.

Wartsila

