Global $13.41 Bn Acetic Acid Market to 2027

The global acetic acid market size is projected to reach USD 13.41 billion by 2027. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2027.



High demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) from various end-use industries such as textiles, adhesives, and coatings and paint industries worldwide is a major factor driving the industry growth.



VAM is the largest application market of acetic acid. Growing construction activities globally has resulted in a high requirement for VAM. Vinyl acetate monomer is largely used in manufacturing paints and coatings, wherein the majority of the same goes into construction activities. Considering the recent virus outbreak, multiple healthcare facilities have been built across Asian countries such as China and India, the U.S, and Canada in North America, and across Europe. This exponentially increased construction activities and eventually led to a high requirement for VAM, thereby reflecting the high demand for acetic acid globally.



Another key point of application of the chemical is in formulating Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) which is broadly utilized to produce polyester coating resins. These are widely used in an array of end-use industries such as coil coatings, automotive, appliances, and more. Further, the demand for polyester fiber produced from PTA is increasing due to the increasing requirement of the product to produce fabrics for home furnishings and apparel.



However, the substance is closely monitored by multiple regulatory authorities such as the U.S. EPA, OCHA, REACH, and more. Acetic acid is a hazardous chemical that is harmful to aquatic organisms if disposed of untreated, it's a flammable vapor and liquid, and it also causes eye damage and severe skin burn if stayed in exposed to higher than permissible limits. Regulatory bodies have mandated the use of personal protective equipment while handling the chemical to prevent any hazard caused due to the corrosive nature of the substance.



China was the key producer of the chemical, followed by the U.S. and Western Europe. However, the production and consumption scenarios are likely to change due to the recent global outbreak of the coronavirus. Middle East is projected to have multiple capacity additions by 2022 on accounts of the growing demand of the product from the construction industry as well as the food and beverage processing sector across UAE and Saudi Arabia.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market lineage outlook

3.1.1 Organic compounds industry outlook

3.1.2 Outlook on end-use market segments

3.2 Penetration and growth prospect mapping, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Raw material trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing & technological trends

3.3.3 Sales channel analysis

3.3.4 Consumer buying analysis

3.4 Supply and demand dynamics

3.5 Regulatory & policy landscape

3.5.1 Product classification codes

3.6 Market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.2 Market restraint impact analysis

3.6.3 Industry challenges

3.7 Trade analysis

3.7.1 Trade balance

3.7.2 Import & export statistics, 2016 to 2019

3.8 Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Acetic Acid Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Application market introduction

4.2 Acetic acid market estimates & forecast, by application

4.2.1 Vinyl acetate monomer

4.2.2 Acetic anhydride

4.2.3 Acetate esters

4.2.4 Purified terephthalic acid

4.2.5 Ethanol

4.2.6 Others



Chapter 5 Acetic Acid Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Regional market introduction

5.2 Acetic acid market estimates & forecast, by region



Chapter 6 Acetic Acid Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

6.2 Key company/competition categorization

6.3 Vendor landscape

6.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2 Key customers

6.4 Company market share analysis, 2019

6.5 List of key vendors



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Company overview

7.2 Financial performance

7.3 Product benchmarking

7.4 Strategic initiatives



Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

LyondellBasell

British Petroleum

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Helm AG

Pentoky Organy

Ashok Alco Chem Ltd.

Dow Chemicals

Indian Oil Corporation

