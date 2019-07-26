Global $149 Billiion Advanced Ceramics Markets to 2026 by Class, Production Process, Material, End User, Application, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Ceramics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Advanced Ceramics market accounted for $56.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $149.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.3%

Increase in the electronics industry, growing demand in the healthcare sector and rise in use as an alternative to metals and plastics are some of the factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing use in photovoltaic modules will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the high capital cost may hinder the growth of the market.

By Application, Bioceramics segment registered steady share during the forecast period. Bioceramics are specially developed for use as medical and dental implants. They are utilized in conjunction with more biological therapies.

By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities owing to increased application in the automotive and electronics industries, particularly in China and India.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Class

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multilayer Ceramics

5.3 Monolithic Ceramics

5.4 Ceramic Matrix Composites

5.5 Ceramic Coatings

5.6 Advanced Coatings

5.7 Other Classes



6 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Production Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Forming

6.3 Firing

6.4 Grinding and Bonding



7 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Zirconia Ceramics

7.3 Titanate Ceramics

7.4 Silicon Carbide

7.5 Ferrite ceramics

7.6 Alumina Ceramics

7.7 Other Materials

7.7.1 Silicon Nitride

7.7.2 Pyrolytic Boron Nitride

7.7.3 Magnesium Silicate

7.7.4 Aluminum Nitride



8 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transportation

8.3 Machinery

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Electrical & Electronics

8.5.1 Mobile Phones

8.5.2 Home Appliances

8.5.3 Other Electrical & Electronics

8.6 Defense & Security

8.7 Chemical

8.8 Environmental

8.9 Medical

8.9.1 Arthroplasty

8.9.2 Dentistry

8.9.3 Medical Devices

8.10 Other End Users

8.10.1 Construction

8.10.2 Marine

8.10.3 Mining

8.10.4 Textile



9 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wear parts

9.3 Filters

9.4 Engine parts

9.5 Electronic Devices

9.6 Electrical Equipment

9.7 Catalyst Supports

9.8 Bioceramics

9.9 Other Applications



10 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 3M (Ceradyne, Inc.)

12.2 Applied Ceramics Inc.

12.3 Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.

12.4 Ceramtec

12.5 COI Ceramics Inc.

12.6 Coorstek Inc.

12.7 H.C. Starck GmbH

12.8 International Ceramic Engineering (ICE)

12.9 Kyocera Corporation

12.10 Materion Corporation

12.11 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

12.12 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

12.13 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

12.14 Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

12.15 Rauschert GmbH

12.16 Saint-Gobain Advanced Ceramics LLC

12.17 Vesuvius PLC

12.18 Small Precision Tools Inc.



