Global $149 Billiion Advanced Ceramics Markets to 2026 by Class, Production Process, Material, End User, Application, Company Profiling
Jul 26, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Ceramics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Advanced Ceramics market accounted for $56.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $149.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.3%
Increase in the electronics industry, growing demand in the healthcare sector and rise in use as an alternative to metals and plastics are some of the factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, growing use in photovoltaic modules will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the high capital cost may hinder the growth of the market.
By Application, Bioceramics segment registered steady share during the forecast period. Bioceramics are specially developed for use as medical and dental implants. They are utilized in conjunction with more biological therapies.
By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities owing to increased application in the automotive and electronics industries, particularly in China and India.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Class
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Multilayer Ceramics
5.3 Monolithic Ceramics
5.4 Ceramic Matrix Composites
5.5 Ceramic Coatings
5.6 Advanced Coatings
5.7 Other Classes
6 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Production Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Forming
6.3 Firing
6.4 Grinding and Bonding
7 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Zirconia Ceramics
7.3 Titanate Ceramics
7.4 Silicon Carbide
7.5 Ferrite ceramics
7.6 Alumina Ceramics
7.7 Other Materials
7.7.1 Silicon Nitride
7.7.2 Pyrolytic Boron Nitride
7.7.3 Magnesium Silicate
7.7.4 Aluminum Nitride
8 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transportation
8.3 Machinery
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Electrical & Electronics
8.5.1 Mobile Phones
8.5.2 Home Appliances
8.5.3 Other Electrical & Electronics
8.6 Defense & Security
8.7 Chemical
8.8 Environmental
8.9 Medical
8.9.1 Arthroplasty
8.9.2 Dentistry
8.9.3 Medical Devices
8.10 Other End Users
8.10.1 Construction
8.10.2 Marine
8.10.3 Mining
8.10.4 Textile
9 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wear parts
9.3 Filters
9.4 Engine parts
9.5 Electronic Devices
9.6 Electrical Equipment
9.7 Catalyst Supports
9.8 Bioceramics
9.9 Other Applications
10 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 3M (Ceradyne, Inc.)
12.2 Applied Ceramics Inc.
12.3 Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.
12.4 Ceramtec
12.5 COI Ceramics Inc.
12.6 Coorstek Inc.
12.7 H.C. Starck GmbH
12.8 International Ceramic Engineering (ICE)
12.9 Kyocera Corporation
12.10 Materion Corporation
12.11 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies
12.12 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
12.13 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
12.14 Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd
12.15 Rauschert GmbH
12.16 Saint-Gobain Advanced Ceramics LLC
12.17 Vesuvius PLC
12.18 Small Precision Tools Inc.
