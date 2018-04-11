Global $15.9 Billion Infusion Pump Market Report 2018-2023 - Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps is One Driver of the Market

The global infusion pump market is projected to reach USD 15.89 Billion by 2023 from USD 11.90 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6%.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the rapid growth in the geriatric population, growing use of ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings, and growing number of surgical procedures are driving the market growth.

The report analyzes the infusion pump market by product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the global infusion pumps market is segmented into devices and accessories/consumables.

In 2017, the accessories/consumables segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of accessories/consumables during infusion therapy and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer. The accessories/consumables segment is further segmented into dedicated accessories/consumables and non-dedicated accessories/consumables. Dedicated accessories/consumables for infusion pumps dominated infusion pump accessories/consumables market in 2017. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for dedicated accessories/consumables in chronic disease management to minimize the risk of non-compatibility of accessories with infusion devices.



The devices include volumetric infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, enteral infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia infusion pumps, and implantable infusion pumps. In 2017, the insulin infusion pumps segment dominated the infusion pump devices market. The insulin infusion pumps segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, coupled with the growing demand for the management of insulin at home, is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.



Based on application, the infusion pump market is segmented into chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, and other applications. The chemotherapy/oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the global infusion pump market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing incidence of cancer, increasing availability of ambulatory infusion pumps for chemotherapy, and the introduction of technologically advanced products in this market segment. The diabetes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth the diabetes segment is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes and rising demand for insulin pumps for the management of diabetes in home care settings.



On the basis of end user, the infusion pumps market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced infusion devices, large patient pool, and the availability of trained professionals to operate infusion pumps.



Geographically, the infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increased accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, rapidly improving health insurance sector, growing demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas are fueling the demand for infusion devices in the APAC region. However, frequent product recalls of infusion pumps, stringent regulatory requirements for new products, and the increasing adoption of refurbished infusion pumps are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The global infusion pumps market is characterized by a large number of players. The market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature and is dominated by Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter (US), ICU Medical (US), B. Braun (Germany), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Medical (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Moog (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Halyard Health (US), Mindray Medical (China), Micrel Medical (Greece), and Insulet Corporation (US). Key players in the market are pursuing several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements to garner larger shares of the market. During 2015 to January 2018, companies adopted collaborations and agreements as their major growth strategy followed by product launches and enhancements.

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Infusion Pump: Market Overview

4.2 APAC: Infusion Pump Market, By End User (2017)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Infusion Pump Market

4.4 Infusion Pump Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.5 Infusion Pump Market: Developing vs Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Along With the Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Frequent Product Recalls of Infusion Pumps

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for New Products

5.2.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Specialty Infusion Systems

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Medication Errors and Lack of Wireless Connectivity in Most Hospitals



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Product Benchmarking



7 Regulatory Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 North America

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.3 APAC

7.1.3.1 Japan

7.1.3.2 China

7.1.3.3 India

7.1.4 Latin America

7.1.4.1 Brazil

7.1.4.2 Mexico



8 Infusion Pump Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Devices

8.2.1 Volumetric Infusion Pumps

8.2.2 Syringe Infusion Pumps

8.2.3 Insulin Infusion Pumps

8.2.4 Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

8.2.4.1 Disposable Infusion Pumps

8.2.4.2 Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

8.2.5 Enteral Infusion Pumps

8.2.6 PCA Infusion Pumps

8.2.7 Implantable Infusion Pumps

8.3 Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

8.3.1 Dedicated Accessories/Consumables

8.3.1.1 Volumetric Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

8.3.1.2 Enteral Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

8.3.1.3 Insulin Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

8.3.1.4 Syringe Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

8.3.1.5 Ambulatory Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

8.3.1.6 PCA Pump Accessories/Consumables

8.3.1.7 Implantable Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

8.3.2 Non-Dedicated Accessories/Consumables

8.3.2.1 Infusion Catheters

8.3.2.2 IV/Administration Sets

8.3.2.3 Needleless Connectors

8.3.2.4 Cannulas

8.3.2.5 Tubing and Extension Sets

8.3.2.6 Valves

8.3.2.7 Other Non-Dedicated Accessories/Consumables



9 Infusion Pump Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemotherapy/Oncology

9.3 Diabetes

9.4 Gastroenterology

9.5 Analgesia/Pain Management

9.6 Pediatrics/Neonatology

9.7 Hematology

9.8 Other Applications



10 Infusion Pump Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Home Care Settings

10.4 Ambulatory Care Settings

10.5 Academic & Research Institutes



11 Global Infusion Pump Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 UK

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 RoE

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 RoAPAC

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Revenue Analysis (2016-2017)

12.3 Geographic Reach of the Top Market Players (2017)

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.5.1 Collaborations and Agreements

12.5.2 Product Launches and Enhancements

12.5.3 Expansions

12.5.4 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

13.2 B. Braun Melsungen

13.3 Baxter International

13.4 Fresenius Kabi

13.5 ICU Medical

13.6 Medtronic

13.7 Moog Inc. (Moog)

13.8 Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC)

13.9 Terumo Corporation

13.10 Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.)

13.11 Halyard Health

13.12 Mindray Medical International Limited

13.13 Micrel Medical Devices

13.14 Insulet Corporation



