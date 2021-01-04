Global $16.48 Bn Farm Tractor Market Outlook, 2019-2020 & 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
Jan 04, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Tractor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Farm Tractor market accounted for $9.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rapid urbanization, increasing mechanization in the agriculture industry, and the growing demand for food products. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Farm tractors are the vehicles specialized in pulling farm implements and helping in a better yield of agriculture output. These are widely used in farming and agriculture to improve agricultural productivity by performing ploughing, hauling and harvesting.
By power output type, the 31Hp-100 Hp segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its extensive use in the majority of the regions around the globe. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing agricultural activities in countries like China and India.
Some of the key players in Farm Tractor Market include AGCO Corporation, Argo Tractors S.p.A., Caterpillar, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Escorts Group, International Tractors Limited, JCB, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Massey Ferguson Limited, SDF Group, Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG, TAFE, and Yanmar Co.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Drive Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Two-wheel Drive (2WD)
5.3 Four-wheel Drive (4WD)
6 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Mode of Operation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manual Tractor
6.3 Driverless Tractor
6.3.1 Autonomous
6.3.2 Semi-Autonomous
7 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gasoline and Diesel
7.3 Electric
8 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Power Output Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Above 300Hp
8.3 201Hp-300Hp
8.4 101Hp-200Hp
8.5 31Hp-100 Hp
8.6 &lessThan; 30 Hp
9 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wheel Tractor
9.3 Crawler Tractor
10 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Design Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Tractor without CAB
10.3 Tractor with CAB
11 Global Farm Tractor Market, By System Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Without Loaders
11.3 Front Loaders
11.4 Backhoe Loaders
12 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Spraying
12.3 Ploughing/Plowing & Cultivating
12.4 Planting & Fertilizing
12.5 Haying
12.6 Harvesting
13 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 AGCO Corporation
15.2 Argo Tractors S.p.A.
15.3 Caterpillar
15.4 CLAAS Group
15.5 CNH Industrial
15.6 Deere & Company
15.7 Escorts Group
15.8 International Tractors Limited
15.9 JCB
15.10 Kubota Corporation
15.11 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
15.12 Massey Ferguson Limited
15.13 SDF Group
15.14 Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG
15.15 TAFE
15.16 Yanmar Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ud7od
