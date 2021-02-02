Global $17 Billion Industrial Robots Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Robots Market (Value, Volume): Analysis by Product (Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, Cartesian, Others), End-Users, Model Type, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Robots Market was valued at approximately USD 17 billion in the year 2019

The global robotics market is experiencing a strong upswing in demand since many years, owing to rapid industrialization. The demand for industrial robots has been accelerating owing to the ongoing trend towards automation and continued innovative technical improvements in industrial robots. At automotive OEMs, industrial robots are welding and painting cars.

Within warehouses, they are putting stock on shelves, picking out items for orders, transporting goods from docks to shipping areas, and packaging them for transport. The industrial robotics market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for automation in industries including, industrial robotics across the globe.

Moreover, industrial robots offer several benefits, including cost reduction, increased rate of operation, size reduction, and improving quality, along with improved manufacturing efficiency and flexibility. Rising awareness regarding the benefits they offer is anticipated to affect the market positively.

Industrial robots find their greatest use in the automotive industry, where robots on assembly lines build cars, and the electrical/electronics industry, which uses robots to put chips on circuit boards. With the automotive and electronics sectors expected to remain leaders in automation, they will account for most industry-specific demand for end-effectors.

Asia Pacific region holds the major Industrial Robots market share of around 66.40% in 2019. The rapid industrialization in developing economies in Asia Pacific could lead to a steady revenue generation opportunity for the industrial robotics industry in the coming years.

