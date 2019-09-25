Global $18.9 Bn Food Flavors Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Flavors Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food flavors Market size is expected to reach $18.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The food flavor is a preparation added to food products to boost or impart a distinctive flavor, to preserve the flavor after processing, to alter an already existing flavor, and to guise an unwanted flavor. Growing demand for ready-to-eat, processed and canned products is driving the industry worldwide. Other factors, such as technology innovation, the advent of new tastes, and large capital inflows into R&D activities, are also driving the growth of the market.

The increasing disposable income especially of the young and middle-class customers helps to increase demand for food flavors. In addition, the increasing product developments by food and drink manufacturing firms is helping to introduce new products to attract prospective customers in the new and existing industry.

The accessibility to fake and inexpensive food flavorings ingredients however impedes the development in the prospective industry of meat flavorings. The increase in organized retail chains in the developing countries, which are largely dependent on revenues of distinct types of food and beverages, contributes to the development of demand for food flavor products of varying types.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

FMC Corporation

Kerry Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Doehler Group SE

SunOpta, Inc.

BASF SE

Corbion NV

