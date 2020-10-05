Global $19 Billion Insulin Delivery Systems Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insulin Delivery Systems estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Insulin Delivery Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Pen needles Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Pen needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Insulet Corporation
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Wockhardt Ltd.
- Ypsomed AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Insulin Delivery Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
- Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Among Growing Global Population Pushes Up Demand for Insulin Delivery Devices
- Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide: Total Number of Diabetics (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2045
- Sedentary Lifestyle and Ageing Population Augment Growth Prospects
- Driven By Increasing Longevity, Ageing Population Augments Demand in the Market: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
- Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Drives Opportunities in Developed Nations
- Growing Diabetes Epidemic in Asia-Pacific to Boost Adoption of Insulin Pens
- Opportunity Indicator: Total Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (In Million) in Southeast Asia for the Years 2019 and 2035
- A Review of Insulin Delivery Devices
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Global Healthcare Spending on Diabetes Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Global Healthcare Spending on Diabetes Treatment for the Years 2019, 2025, 2030, 2035 & 2040
- Increasing Awareness about Diabetes Care Sheds Focus on Insulin Delivery Systems
- Constantly Expanding R&D Activities and New Pioneering Treatments Influence Growth
- Technological Advancements and Product Innovations Crucial to Future Growth
- Advent of Smart Insulin Pens
- Emergence of Patch Pumps for Insulin Delivery
- Next-Generation Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Automates Insulin Delivery
- Emergence of Oral Insulin as an Alternative Insulin Delivery Method Presents Significant Challenges
- High Cost of Insulin Hampers Growth Prospects
- Risks Associated with Reuse of Insulin Pen Needles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 73
