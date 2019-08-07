Global $2.2 Billion Medical Battery Market, 2019-2024: Promising Outloook in Patient Monitoring, General Medical Devices, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, and Home Healthcare

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Battery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Battery Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $2.2 Billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the global medical battery market looks promising in the segments of patient monitoring, general medical devices, cardiovascular, orthopedic, and home healthcare. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for battery powered portable and implantable devices in medical diagnostic and therapeutic practices.

Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the medical battery market include increasing recycling of lithium-ion batteries to reduce waste and introduction of thin film batteries to make lightweight, smaller size wearable devices.

The report forecasts that lithium-ion batteries will remain the largest segment as well as witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to their unique characteristics, such as high voltage and energy density. These qualities make lithium-ion batteries the preferred choice for implantable medical devices.

In the global medical battery market, the cardiovascular device battery segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing chronic and cardiovascular diseases in various regions.

North America is anticipated to remain the largest market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness and advancement of healthcare in this region.

Some of the medical battery companies profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Siemens, Kholberg Kravish Roberts, Boston Scientific, Integer Holding, EaglePicher Technology, and Saft Group are among the major suppliers of medical batteries.

Some of the features of Medical Battery Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global medical battery market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global medical battery market size by application, battery chemistry type, product type, battery type, and capacity type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global medical battery market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of medical battery in the global medical battery market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of medical battery in the global medical battery market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Medical Battery Market Trends and Forecast

3.2.1: Global Medical Battery Market by Material

3.2.2: Lithium

3.2.3: Lead Acid

3.2.4: Zinc Air

3.2.5: Other Materials

3.3: Global Medical Battery Market by Product

3.3.1: Implantable

3.3.2: Non-Implantable

3.4: Global Medical Battery Market by Battery Type

3.4.1: Rechargeable

3.4.2: Non-Rechargeable

3.5: Global Medical Battery Market by Application Type

3.5.1: Patient Monitoring Device Batteries

3.5.2: General Medical Device Batteries

3.5.3: Cardiovascular Medical Device Battery

3.5.4: Orthopedic Device Battery

3.5.5: Home Healthcare Device Battery

3.5.6: Other Device Batteries

3.6: Global Medical Battery Market by Capacity Type

3.6.1: Less than 1000 mAh

3.6.2: 1000-2000 mAh

3.6.3: Above 2000 mAh

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Medical Battery Market by Region

4.2: North American Global Medical Battery Market

4.3: European Medical Battery Market

4.4 APAC Medical Battery Market

4.5 ROW Medical Battery Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Ranking of Major Players

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Battery Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Battery Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Battery Market by Product

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Battery Market by Capacity

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Medical Battery Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Medical Battery Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Medical Battery Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing

6.3.4: Technology Development

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: GE Healthcare

7.2: Siemens AG

7.3: Kholberg Kravish Roberts (Panasonic)

7.4: Boston Scientific Corporation

7.5: Integer Holding Corporation

7.6: EaglePicher Technologies, LLC

7.7: Saft Groupe S. A. (Total)

7.8: Ultralife Corporation

7.9: Vitec Group PLC

7.10: EnerSys

7.11: Shenzen Kayo Battery



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnn9dk



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

