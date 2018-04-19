Global $2.28 Billion Smart Greenhouse Market 2018-2023: Certhon Held the Leading Position in 2017

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart Greenhouse Market by Type (Hydroponic and Non-hydroponic), Technology (HVAC, LED Grow Light, Irrigation System, Material Handling, Valves, Control System, and Sensor & Camera), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart greenhouse market is expected to grow from USD 1.26 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.28 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2018 and 2023.
The trend of indoor farming due to changing consumer preferences, favorable government regulations and incentives pertaining to smart greenhouse lighting technology, and high demand for food due to enormously growing population are the key factors driving the smart greenhouse market growth.
This market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and geography. Among all technologies, the market for LED grow light is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. LED grow lights are proving to be the best lighting systems owing to their compact design, adjustable light spectrum, and cool and directional emission of light. LED grow light systems also have a long operational life of 30,000 to 50,000 hours and consume considerably less energy.
On the basis of type, the smart greenhouse market has been segmented into hydroponic and non-hydroponic greenhouses. Controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) and hydroponics have gained popularity due to advancements in greenhouse structures and affordability of technologies that support plant growth. Hydroponics offers several advantages over soil-based horticulture, such as lower water consumption, no need of soil, better use of space and location, effective use of nutrients, and requirement for fewer pests.
Smart Greenhouse Market
Europe was the leading market for smart greenhouses in 2017. The population growth, which consequently is likely to lead to the increase in the global demand for food, is the key driver for the smart greenhouse market growth. The emergence of controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) and smart greenhouses in Europe due to the favorable environment for the adoption of greenhouse automation technologies and initiatives taken by the government due to growing population are the other factors that are expected to boost market growth in Europe.
Smart greenhouses are a combination of technologies such as HVAC, material logistics, sensors, and LED grow lights. The integration of all technologies in greenhouses is a challenge because different companies provide different attributes for a controlled environment. Hence, to make a smart greenhouse, companies need to work together and provide a controlled environment to produce maximum yields. This is the major constraint which hinders the growth of the smart greenhouse market.
Certhon held a leading position in the smart greenhouse market in 2017. Certhon is an expert in greenhouse construction to meet the requirements of commercial growers. It also provides HVAC technologies for maintaining temperatures and control systems for regulating the conditions in a greenhouse. The company has adopted contracts, agreements, and expansions as key strategies to increase its business in the smart greenhouse market. In September 2017, it signed a contract with Poumo d'Amour (France) to build a SuprimAir greenhouse for Poumo d'Amour for growing tomato. With this development, the company will increase its business in the smart greenhouse market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Smart Greenhouse Market
4.2 Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type
4.3 Smart Greenhouse Market in Europe
4.4 Smart Greenhouse Market, By Country/Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution of Smart Greenhouse
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Greenhouse Installation, 2017
5.5 Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Trend of Indoor Farming Due to Changing Consumer Preferences
5.5.1.2 High Demand for Food Due to Enormously Growing Population
5.5.1.3 Favorable Government Regulations and Incentives Pertaining to Smart Greenhouse Lighting Technology
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 High Cost of Smart Greenhouses
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 Emerging Vertical Farming Technology
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.4.1 Integration of Greenhouse Technologies
6 Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydroponic
6.3 Non-Hydroponic
7 Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 HVAC Systems
7.3 LED Grow Lights
7.4 Irrigation Systems
7.5 Material Handling Equipment
7.6 Valves and Pumps
7.7 Control Systems
7.8 Sensors and Cameras
7.9 Other Technologies
8 Geographic Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ranking of Top 5 Players in Smart Greenhouse Market
9.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Players
10.1.1 Heliospectra
10.1.2 Lumigrow
10.1.3 Rough Brothers
10.1.4 Nexus Corporation
10.1.5 Argus Control Systems
10.1.6 Certhon
10.1.7 Logiqs
10.1.8 Greentech Agro LLC
10.1.9 Netafim
10.1.10 International Greenhouse Company
10.2 Other Companies
10.2.1 Sensaphone
10.2.2 Cultivar
10.2.3 Desert Growing
10.3 Startup Ecosystem
10.3.1 Kheyti
10.3.2 Growlink
10.3.3 Prospera Technologies
10.3.4 Motorleaf
10.3.5 Pure Harvest
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5h87q2/global_2_28?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-2-28-billion-smart-greenhouse-market-2018-2023-certhon-held-the-leading-position-in-2017--300633124.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article