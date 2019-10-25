Global $2.46 Mn Collagen Casings Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Casings Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Application; End-Use, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen casings market accounted for US$ 1.46 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.46 Mn in 2027.

The factors that are driving the growth of the collagen casings market include the superior physical characteristics of collagen casings over natural casings and growing consumer liking for meat-based snacks and products. However, the emergence of alternatives such as cellulose casings and plastic casings is anticipated to hinder the collagen casings market for same in the coming years.



In addition, the incline in the meat production volumes in the developing economies is expected to create a lucrative market opportunity for collagen casings market. Some of the leading players in collagen casings market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the collagen casings market.



The global collagen casings market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and geography. The product type segment is bifurcated into edible and non-edible. The application areas of collagen casings are fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry-cured sausages, meat-based snacks, and others. The end-use segment consists of industrial food processing, food services, private label, and butcheries & meat producers.



Europe is leading the collagen casings market, followed by North America. The large scale meat production in Europe and North America attribute to the dominating market shares for collagen casings in these regions. Besides, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit noteworthy growth due to growth in the meat production industry.



The developing countries of Asia Pacific region contribute largely to the rapidly growing meat production in the region. China and other Southeast Asian countries lead to meat production in APAC. Lower labor costs and availability of large volume of cattle favor the growth of meat production these countries thereby contributing to the overall growth of collagen casings market.



