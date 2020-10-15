Global $2.7 Billion Epinephrine Auto-injector Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Epinephrine Auto-injector - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Epinephrine Auto-injector Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Epinephrine Auto-injector estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

0.15gm Dosage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 0.30gm Dosage segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $535 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Epinephrine Auto-injector market in the U.S. is estimated at US$535 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$467.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

0.5gm Dosage Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR

In the global 0.5gm Dosage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$138.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$304.9 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

ALK-Abello AS

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Bausch + Lomb UK Ltd- Emerade

Hospira, Inc.

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Lincoln Medical

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Epinephrine Autoinjector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Epinephrine Auto-injector Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Epinephrine Auto-injector Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Epinephrine Auto-injector Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

0.15gm Dosage (Dosage) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

0.15gm Dosage (Dosage) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

0.15gm Dosage (Dosage) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

0.30gm Dosage (Dosage) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

0.30gm Dosage (Dosage) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

0.30gm Dosage (Dosage) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

0.5gm Dosage (Dosage) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

0.5gm Dosage (Dosage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

0.5gm Dosage (Dosage) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Individuals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Individuals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Individuals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2hul0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

