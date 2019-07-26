Global $2.75+ Billion Aircraft Thrust Reverser Markets, Analysis 2017-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2026

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Thrust Reverser - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser market accounted for $1.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising safety regulations along with growth in commercial aircraft, growing demand for lightweight thrust reverser and increased demand for fuel-efficient aircraft. However, complexity in the design along with higher cost required for the manufacturing the product are restraining the market growth.

Based on the manufacturing process, Resin infusion has significant growth during the forecast timeframe due to superior finish achieved for the product. It eliminates the post fabrication work and produces thick shaped components required for the airplane.

By Geography, the Asia Pacific led by China, Japan, South Korea and Australia is poised to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Lower fares, increased flight frequency along with the rising preference of air travel are the prime factors driving the industry growth in the region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Manufacturing Process

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Automated Tape Laying (ATL)/Automated Fiber Placement (AFP)

5.3 Hand Layup

5.4 Resin Infusion

5.5 Other Manufacturing Processes



6 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bucket

6.3 Pivot Door

6.4 Cascade



7 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Mechanism

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric

7.3 Hydraulic



8 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metal-Based

8.3 Composite-Based



9 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Aircraft

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small Widebody

9.3 Medium Widebody

9.4 Large Widebody

9.5 Regional Jets

9.6 Single Aisle

9.7 Very Large

9.8 Business Jet



10 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Military Aircraft

10.3 Commercial Aircraft

10.4 Civil Aircraft



11 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.

13.2 The Nordam Group, Inc.

13.3 FACC Cooperation

13.4 Triumph Group, Inc.

13.5 Bombardier

13.6 UTC Aerospace Systems

13.7 Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

13.8 Woodward, Inc.

13.9 Leonardo S.p.A

13.10 Honeywell International Inc.

13.11 GKN Aerospace

13.12 Parker Hannifin Corp

13.13 Safran S.A.

13.14 Arkwin Industries, Inc.





