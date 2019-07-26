Global $2.75+ Billion Aircraft Thrust Reverser Markets, Analysis 2017-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2026
Jul 26, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Thrust Reverser - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser market accounted for $1.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising safety regulations along with growth in commercial aircraft, growing demand for lightweight thrust reverser and increased demand for fuel-efficient aircraft. However, complexity in the design along with higher cost required for the manufacturing the product are restraining the market growth.
Based on the manufacturing process, Resin infusion has significant growth during the forecast timeframe due to superior finish achieved for the product. It eliminates the post fabrication work and produces thick shaped components required for the airplane.
By Geography, the Asia Pacific led by China, Japan, South Korea and Australia is poised to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Lower fares, increased flight frequency along with the rising preference of air travel are the prime factors driving the industry growth in the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Manufacturing Process
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Automated Tape Laying (ATL)/Automated Fiber Placement (AFP)
5.3 Hand Layup
5.4 Resin Infusion
5.5 Other Manufacturing Processes
6 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bucket
6.3 Pivot Door
6.4 Cascade
7 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Mechanism
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electric
7.3 Hydraulic
8 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Metal-Based
8.3 Composite-Based
9 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Aircraft
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small Widebody
9.3 Medium Widebody
9.4 Large Widebody
9.5 Regional Jets
9.6 Single Aisle
9.7 Very Large
9.8 Business Jet
10 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Military Aircraft
10.3 Commercial Aircraft
10.4 Civil Aircraft
11 Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.
13.2 The Nordam Group, Inc.
13.3 FACC Cooperation
13.4 Triumph Group, Inc.
13.5 Bombardier
13.6 UTC Aerospace Systems
13.7 Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
13.8 Woodward, Inc.
13.9 Leonardo S.p.A
13.10 Honeywell International Inc.
13.11 GKN Aerospace
13.12 Parker Hannifin Corp
13.13 Safran S.A.
13.14 Arkwin Industries, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ddi9p
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article