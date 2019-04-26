Global $2.8 Bn Hemoglobin Testing Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemoglobin Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemoglobin testing market was worth US$ 1.7 Billion in 2018

An increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as anemia and diabetes represent a key factor driving the global hemoglobulin testing market. In 2018, an estimated 490 Million people around the world suffered from diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is currently being catalysed by an increasing ageing population, poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles and rising levels of obesity.

Patients suffering from diabetes need to undergo tests to measure blood glucose and HbA1c levels regularly, driving the demand for such tests. Moreover, factors such as favourable reimbursement of hemoglobin testing under various health insurance policies is also catalyzing the growth of the market.

However, in many countries, medical insurance doesn't fully reimburse the cost of hemoglobin testing, but with partial payment and other coverages, consumers are increasingly adopting regular and periodic tests in order to check and maintain their overall health.



Furthermore, factors such as improving health infrastructure, increasing per capita expenditure on health care, rising awareness for blood-related ailments, ageing population, technological advancements, etc. are also projected to drive the global hemoglobin testing market in the coming years.



Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 2.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2024.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hemoglobin Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Reagents and Consumables

6.2 Equipment



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Chromatograph

7.2 Immunoassay

7.3 Other



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Laboratories

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Research centers



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott

14.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

14.3.3 Danaher

14.3.4 EKF Diagnostics

14.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

14.3.6 Siemens Healthineers

14.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.3.8 Alere

14.3.9 ACON Laboratories

14.3.10 ARKRAY

14.3.11 Bayer Medical Care

14.3.12 Daiichi Biotech

14.3.13 DiaSys Diagnostic Systems

14.3.14 Epinex Diagnostics

14.3.15 Erba Diagnostics



