Global $2.96 Billion Electrical Bushings Market Forecasts to 2023 by Type, Insulation, Voltage, Application and End-User

The "Electrical Bushings Market by Type (Oil Impregnated Paper, Resin Impregnated Paper), Insulation (Porcelain, Polymeric, Glass), Voltage (MV, HV, EHV), Application (Transformer, Switchgear), End-User & Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electrical bushings market is estimated to be USD 2.45 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.96 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.86%, from 2018 to 2023.
Rising electrical network expenditure and an increasing demand for electrical equipment from end-users such as railways and the renewable sector are the major drivers of the electrical bushings market.
The report segments the electrical bushings market, by type, into oil impregnated paper, resin impregnated paper, and others. The others segment includes resin bonded paper, resin impregnated synthetic, SF6, and hybrid. The oil impregnated paper segment dominated the market in 2017 due to increased electrical performance, low cost, and high dielectric strength. The resin-impregnated paper segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to their capability to withstand seismic activity, high mechanical strength, no risk of fire explosion, light weight, easy transportation and installation, and less installation time.
The medium voltage segment of the electrical bushings market, by voltage, accounted for the largest market size in 2017. The growing demand for power distribution and increasing investments in the infrastructure sector in Asia Pacific and North America are the key factors driving the medium voltage segment. The extra-high voltage segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to rising investments in extra-high and ultra-high voltage projects.
Based on application, the electrical bushings market has been segmented into transformer, switchgear, and others. The others segment includes circuit breakers, generators, reactors, and wall applications. The transformer segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. Increasing investments in T&D networks and rising installation of electrical equipment such as transformers, switchgears, and circuit breakers are the major factors driving the transformer segment during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the electrical bushings market has been segmented into utilities, industries, and others. The others segment includes railways and metro, renewables, and the commercial sector. The utilities segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. Bushings are the most important component of transformers and switchgears as they control the electric field and reduce electrical stresses. Many utilities are upgrading or adding T&D capacity, thereby, boosting the demand for electrical bushings.
In this report, the electrical bushings market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increased power consumption, rising investments in the railway sector, a growing focus on renewable power generation, and modernization and expansion of T&D networks are driving the electrical bushings market in Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation
1.3.2 Regional Scope
1.4 Years Considered For The Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
2.4 Limitations
2.5 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Electrical Bushings Market, By Country
4.2 Electrical Bushings Market, By Type
4.3 Electrical Bushings Market, By Insulation
4.4 Electrical Bushings Market, By Voltage
4.5 Electrical Bushings Market, By Application
4.6 Electrical Bushings Market, By End-User
4.7 Asia Pacific Electrical Bushings Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Electrical Network Expenditure
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand For Electrical Equipment From End-Users Such As Railways And Renewables
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Untimely Bushing Failure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Focus Towards Combined Insulation Bushings
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand For Hvdc Transmission
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Presence Of A Large Number Of Local And Regional Players
6 Electrical Bushings Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Oil Impregnated Paper (Oip)
6.3 Resin Impregnated Paper (Rip)
6.4 Others
7 Electrical Bushings Market, By Insulation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Porcelain
7.3 Polymeric
7.4 Glass
8 Electrical Bushings Market, By Voltage
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Medium Voltage (1 Kv To 72.5 Kv)
8.3 High Voltage (72.5 Kv To 220 Kv)
8.4 Extra High Voltage (> 220 Kv)
9 Electrical Bushings Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transformer
9.3 Switchgear
9.4 Others
10 Electrical Bushings Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Utilities
10.3 Industries
10.4 Others
11 Electrical Bushings Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 By Type
11.2.2 By Insulation
11.2.3 By Voltage
11.2.4 By Application
11.2.5 By End-User
11.2.6 By Country
11.2.6.1 China
11.2.6.2 India
11.2.6.3 Japan
11.2.6.4 Australia
11.2.6.5 Rest Of Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 By Type
11.3.2 By Insulation
11.3.3 By Voltage
11.3.4 By Application
11.3.5 By End-User
11.3.6 By Country
11.3.6.1 Russia
11.3.6.2 Germany
11.3.6.3 Uk
11.3.6.4 France
11.3.6.5 Rest Of Europe
11.4 North America
11.4.1 By Type
11.4.2 By Insulation
11.4.3 By Voltage
11.4.4 By Application
11.4.5 By End-User
11.4.6 By Country
11.4.6.1 Us
11.4.6.2 Canada
11.4.6.3 Mexico
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 By Type
11.5.2 By Insulation
11.5.3 By Voltage
11.5.4 By Application
11.5.5 By End-User
11.5.6 By Country
11.5.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.5.6.2 Uae
11.5.6.3 South Africa
11.5.6.4 Rest Of The Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America
11.6.1 By Type
11.6.2 By Insulation
11.6.3 By Voltage
11.6.4 By Application
11.6.5 By End-User
11.6.6 By Country
11.6.6.1 Brazil
11.6.6.2 Argentina
11.6.6.3 Rest Of South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Ranking Of Players & Industry Concentration, 2017
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Contracts & Agreements
12.3.2 New Product Launches
12.3.3 Expansions
12.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Benchmarking
13.2 ABB
13.3 Siemens
13.4 GE
13.5 Eaton
13.6 Nexans
13.7 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
13.8 CG Power and Industrial Solutions
13.9 Elliot Industries
13.10 Gamma
13.11 Gipro GmbH
13.12 Hubbell
13.13 Polycast International
13.14 RHM International
13.15 Toshiba
13.16 Webster-Wilkinson
