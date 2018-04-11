Global $2.96 Billion Electrical Bushings Market Forecasts to 2023 by Type, Insulation, Voltage, Application and End-User

The global electrical bushings market is estimated to be USD 2.45 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.96 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.86%, from 2018 to 2023.

Rising electrical network expenditure and an increasing demand for electrical equipment from end-users such as railways and the renewable sector are the major drivers of the electrical bushings market.

The report segments the electrical bushings market, by type, into oil impregnated paper, resin impregnated paper, and others. The others segment includes resin bonded paper, resin impregnated synthetic, SF6, and hybrid. The oil impregnated paper segment dominated the market in 2017 due to increased electrical performance, low cost, and high dielectric strength. The resin-impregnated paper segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to their capability to withstand seismic activity, high mechanical strength, no risk of fire explosion, light weight, easy transportation and installation, and less installation time.

The medium voltage segment of the electrical bushings market, by voltage, accounted for the largest market size in 2017. The growing demand for power distribution and increasing investments in the infrastructure sector in Asia Pacific and North America are the key factors driving the medium voltage segment. The extra-high voltage segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to rising investments in extra-high and ultra-high voltage projects.

Based on application, the electrical bushings market has been segmented into transformer, switchgear, and others. The others segment includes circuit breakers, generators, reactors, and wall applications. The transformer segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. Increasing investments in T&D networks and rising installation of electrical equipment such as transformers, switchgears, and circuit breakers are the major factors driving the transformer segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the electrical bushings market has been segmented into utilities, industries, and others. The others segment includes railways and metro, renewables, and the commercial sector. The utilities segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. Bushings are the most important component of transformers and switchgears as they control the electric field and reduce electrical stresses. Many utilities are upgrading or adding T&D capacity, thereby, boosting the demand for electrical bushings.

In this report, the electrical bushings market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increased power consumption, rising investments in the railway sector, a growing focus on renewable power generation, and modernization and expansion of T&D networks are driving the electrical bushings market in Asia Pacific.

