Global $20 Billion Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to 2026 - Decreasing Cost of Sequencing & Improving Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market (By Products - Consumables, Platforms, Services, Sequencing Services, Bioinformatics, Technology, Applications, End Users, Regions), Impact of COVID-19, Recent Developments, Key Company Profiles - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next generation sequencing market is expected to reach nearly US$ 20 Billion by 2026.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a novel procedure for sequencing genomes at low costs and high speed with improved efficiency. NGS is a technology in which millions and billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization.

The market is driven by factors such as advancements in NGS platforms, decreasing cost of sequencing, improving regulatory & reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests, initiatives from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and increasing application of NGS in precision medicine & molecular diagnostics.

In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to next generation sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, and ethical & legal limitations are projected to impede the growth of the next generation sequencing market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected over 159 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 3,312,333 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of May 10, 2021).

The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the next generation sequencing (NGS) market.

Next-generation sequencing has a crucial role in the clinical labs and research to fight against the SARS-CoV-2, which results in the COVID-19. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has the potential advantage of determining the genetic sequence of a virus and helping scientists understand the mutation of the virus.

In June 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Illumina for the first COVID-19 diagnostic test utilizing next-generation sequence technology. The major factors such as increasing research and development activities utilizing the NGS technologies, growing applications of NGS in clinical diagnosis, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for next generation sequencing due to COVID-19 are expected to drive the growth of the overall market.

15. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market - Growth Drivers

15.1 Increasing Adoption of NGS in Clinical Application

15.2 Advancement in Next Generation Sequencing Platforms

15.3 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases Driving the Market of Next Generation Sequencing



16. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market - Challenges

16.1.1 Lack of skilled professional

