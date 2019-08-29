Global $200+ Bn Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Market to 2023: Growing Smart Thermostat Market & Growing HVAC Replacement Demand in the U.S.

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heating, ventilation and air conditioning market is estimated to reach US$201.4 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.72% for the period spanning 2018-2023.

The growth of the market has been driven by the rising global population, increasing construction activities, intensifying annual mean temperature, escalating e-commerce retail sales and upsurge in economic growth. However, growth of the market would be challenged by an increase in raw material prices, data infrastructure security system and economic and political events. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include growing smart thermostat market, advancements in technological innovations and adaption of sustainable building designs.



The global heating, ventilation and air conditioning market can be segmented into two broad segments: HVAC Equipment and Aftermarket & Services. The equipment segment is comprised of two key segments i.e., Commercial and Residential Equipment. In 2018, equipment segment was the dominant segment because of the driving factors such as increasing emergence of HVAC equipment manufacturers and favourable government regulations in the market.



The fastest-growing regional market is the Americas owing to an increasing trend of adopting sustainable HVAC systems by the American population and commencement of HVAC system manufacturing in various domestic consumer electrical companies. Asia Pacific represents one of the largest HVAC markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels because of the growing construction activities in countries such as China and India and high imports of air conditioning and ventilation appliances by the Asia Pacific countries.



Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global heating, ventilation and air conditioning market, segmented into Equipment and Aftermarket and services segments.

The major regional markets (the Asia Pacific and the Americas) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the U.S.

and the Americas) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the U.S. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Daikin Industries, Ltd., United Technologies Corporation (Carrier), Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Trane), Johnson Controls International Plc (York), Lennox International Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of HVAC Equipment

1.3 Components of HVAC

1.4 HVAC Value Chain



2. Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market

2.1 HVAC Market Value Forecast

2.2 HVAC Market Energy Consumption by Appliances

2.3 HVAC Market Value by Type

2.3.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market by Value

2.3.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market Value by Type

2.3.4 Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market by Value

2.3.5 Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.3.6 Global Commercial HVAC Equipment Market Value by Type

2.3.7 Global Commercial Ductless HVAC Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.3.8 Global Commercial Applied HVAC Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.3.9 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Value

2.3.10 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.3.11 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market Value by Type

2.3.12 Global Residential Ductless/Window HVAC Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.3.13 Global Residential Ducted/Unitary HVAC Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.3.14 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market by Volume

2.3.15 Global Residential HVAC Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

2.3.16 Global HVAC Aftermarket & Services Market Forecast by Value

2.3.17 Global HVAC Aftermarket & Services Market Value by Type

2.4 HVAC Market Value by Region



3. Regional Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.2 The Americas



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Global Population

4.1.2 Increasing Construction Activities

4.1.3 Emerging Home Automation Market

4.1.4 Intensifying Annual Mean Temperature

4.1.5 Upsurge in Economic Growth

4.1.6 Escalating E-Commerce Retail Sales

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Growing Smart Thermostat Market

4.2.2 Surging Demand for Inverter Air Conditioner (AC) in China

4.2.3 Growing HVAC Replacement Demand in the U.S.

4.2.4 Advancements in Technological Innovations

4.2.5 Adoption of Sustainable Building Designs

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Raw Materials Prices

4.3.2 Increasing Government Regulations

4.3.3 Data Infrastructure System Security

4.3.4 Retail Consolidations

4.3.5 Economic and Political Events



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global HVAC Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 R&D Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company

5.1.4 Global Residential Unitary HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company

5.1.5 Global Commercial Unitary HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company

5.1.6 Global Commercial Applied HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company

5.1.7 Global HVAC Aftermarket & Services Market Share by Company

5.2 North America HVAC Market

5.2.1 North America HVAC Equipment Market Share by Company



6. Company Profiles



Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Trane)

Johnson Controls International Plc (York)

Lennox International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpimog





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

