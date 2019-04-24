Global 2018 $306.3 Million Graves' Disease Market: 2019 Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Novartis

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graves' Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market of Graves' Disease (GD) was estimated to be USD 306.3 million in 2018.

This Graves' Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Graves' Disease in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Graves' Disease (GD) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Graves' Disease Epidemiology

The Graves' Disease (GD) epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by total incident population, diagnosed incident population, age-specific incident population, gender-specific incident population and by Clinical Manifestations of Graves' disease.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

The incident population of Graves' Disease was estimated to be 384,538 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest Graves' Disease cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries Germany had the highest incident patient population of Graves' Disease, followed by France with an incident population of 33,365 in 2018.

Graves' Disease Market Outlook



The Graves' Disease (GD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Antithyroid drugs are the most recommended treatment of Graves' Disease. Methimazole is the utmost prescribed antithyroid drug in the US, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, however, Carbimazole is preferred by the UK doctors. Radioactive Iodine method has gained its importance in last few years with low dose requirement and comparatively low relapse rate. Thyroid surgery is mostly recommended in complicated cases were RAI and antithyroid drugs are not a choice.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Graves' Disease, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with 27.1 million in 2018, while Spain had the lowest market size of Graves' Disease (GD). The increasing awareness of the disease assisted by organizational support along with the promising pipeline therapies is expected to fuel the market size during the forecasted period of 2019-2028.

Graves' Disease Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The entry of novel drug CFZ533, Novartis by 2024 may drive the otherwise stringent therapeutic market of the Grave's Disease.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Graves' disease Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Graves' disease in 2017

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Graves' disease in 2028

3 Disease Overview: Graves' Disease

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Causes and Symptoms of Graves' disease

3.3 Clinical Manifestations of Graves' disease

3.4 Pathophysiology of Graves' disease

3.5 Pathophysiology of Graves' Ophthalmopathy

3.6 Genetic Basis of Graves' Disease

3.7 Diagnosis

3.7.1 Diagnostic Criteria for Thyroid Storm (TS) of the Japan Thyroid Association

3.7.2 The Burch-Wartofsky Point Scale for Diagnosis of Thyroid Storm

3.7.3 Diagnosis and Differential Diagnosis of Thyroid Dermopathy

3.7.4 Japan Thyroid Association: Guidelines for the Diagnosis of Graves disease

3.8 Sensitive Biomarkers of Graves' disease

3.9 Risk Factors and Complications

4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of GD

5 Country Wise-Epidemiology of GD

5.1 United States

5.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2 Total Incident cases of Graves' disease in the US

5.1.3 Gender Specific Incident cases of Graves' disease in the US

5.1.4 Age Specific Incident cases of Graves' disease in the US

5.1.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Graves' disease in the US

5.1.6 Clinical Manifestations of Graves' disease in the US

5.2 EU5

5.3 Japan

6 Current Treatment Practices

7 Practice Guidelines for Graves' disease

7.1 2016 American Thyroid Association Guidelines for Diagnosis and Management of Hyperthyroidism and Other Causes of Thyrotoxicosis

7.2 2018 European Thyroid Association Guideline for the Management of Graves' Hyperthyroidism

7.3 2016 European Thyroid Association/European Group on Graves' Orbitopathy Guidelines for the Management of Graves' Orbitopathy

7.4 2016 Guidelines for the management of thyroid storm from The Japan Thyroid Association and Japan Endocrine Society

8 Unmet Needs

9 Marketed Drugs

9.1 Key Cross of Marketed Drugs

10 Emerging Therapies

10.1 Key Cross of Emerging Therapies

10.2 CFZ 533: Novartis

10.2.1 Product Description

10.2.2 Clinical Development

10.2.2.1 Clinical Trials Information

10.2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages

10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy

10.2.5 Product Profile

11 Graves' disease: 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Market Size of GD in 7MM

12 Market Outlook by Country

13 The United States: Market Outlook

14 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

15 Japan: Market Outlook

16 Market Drivers

17 Market Barriers

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Novartis

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ze1da1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

