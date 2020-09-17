Global $21.3 Billion Laminate Flooring Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2025
Sep 17, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminate Flooring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Laminate Flooring is projected to reach US$21.3 billion by 2025, driven by new flooring trends that drive demand in favor of laminates given their virtually unlimited variety of styles, designs and colors available.
Benefits of laminate flooring driving their adoption rates include long-lasting and durable characteristics; easily maintenance and installation; suitable for installation basement floors and upper rooms; eco-friendly materials it is produced with paper developed from farm-raised trees. Unlike wood, laminate flooring resists swelling and shrinkage due to seasonal changes.
Recent innovations in decorative overlays and improvements in physical characteristics such as protection against normal wear; advanced stain resistance; impact and indentation resistance; fade resistance; radiant heat resistance; dimensional tolerances;have all helped expand applications in both the residential and commercial sectors. Resistance to chemicals, for instance, is encouraging use of laminate flooring in beauty salons, laboratories, and healthcare facilities. Innovations in digital designs are making laminates perfect floor options for boutiques, bookstores, art galleries, dry cleaner shops, banks, gift shops, photography studios, hotel rooms, coffee shops, jewelry stores, professional offices, classrooms, and waiting rooms.
To impart elegance to a home, homeowners are using exotic grainy designs in rich colorations and textured details that can magically turn a kitchen into a vintage butler pantry. Wenge style flooring in deep chocolate tones is a perfect choice for homeowners wishing to impart to their living rooms a rich, elegant and expensive look of rare wood species. Waterproof laminates in exotic rich colors from golden honey tones to rich russet-brown help transform basement media room from being stuffy and lifeless into a bright multimedia retreat.
White plank styled laminates with sound insulation represents a frugal way to turn bedrooms into an oasis of comfort & regeneration, while laminate floors in imperial oak designs bring glamour and refinement to outdoor patio spaces. Laminate flooring in short is a bold direction forward in decorative surfaces and the market holds a growth edge given its growing acceptance in the non-residential sector.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Laminate Flooring: An Insight
- History and Development
- The Manufacturing Process
- Durability Testing
- Installation and Maintenance
- Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring
- Raw Materials Overview
- Applications of Laminate Flooring
- Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
- A Prelude to Laminate Flooring
- Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the Thriving World Flooring Industry
- New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market
- World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate, Resilient and Wood Flooring
- Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates, Hardwood and Others
- As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint
- Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring
- While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025
- Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market
- Real GDP Growth Rates by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market
- R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers
- A Look into Retail Landscape
- Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Laminate Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
- CLASSEN Group (Germany)
- Daiken Corporation (Japan)
- Der International Flooring Co., Ltd. (China)
- FausFloor (USA)
- Home Legend, LLC (USA)
- Kaindl Flooring GmbH (Austria)
- Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Pergo (USA)
- Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)
- SWISS KRONO Group (Switzerland)
- Tarkett, Inc. (USA)
- Wickes (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market
- Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue Opportunities
- Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
- Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects
- Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality & Durability of Laminate Flooring
- Replacement Market Lifts Demand
- High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts
- Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring
- Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates
- Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Design - Wood Design and Tile Design
- Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring
- A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market
- Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers
- Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence
- Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring
- Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market
- Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring Materials
- Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring
- Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market
- Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories
- Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 69
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ojrhn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets