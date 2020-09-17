Global $21.3 Billion Laminate Flooring Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminate Flooring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Laminate Flooring is projected to reach US$21.3 billion by 2025, driven by new flooring trends that drive demand in favor of laminates given their virtually unlimited variety of styles, designs and colors available.



Benefits of laminate flooring driving their adoption rates include long-lasting and durable characteristics; easily maintenance and installation; suitable for installation basement floors and upper rooms; eco-friendly materials it is produced with paper developed from farm-raised trees. Unlike wood, laminate flooring resists swelling and shrinkage due to seasonal changes.



Recent innovations in decorative overlays and improvements in physical characteristics such as protection against normal wear; advanced stain resistance; impact and indentation resistance; fade resistance; radiant heat resistance; dimensional tolerances;have all helped expand applications in both the residential and commercial sectors. Resistance to chemicals, for instance, is encouraging use of laminate flooring in beauty salons, laboratories, and healthcare facilities. Innovations in digital designs are making laminates perfect floor options for boutiques, bookstores, art galleries, dry cleaner shops, banks, gift shops, photography studios, hotel rooms, coffee shops, jewelry stores, professional offices, classrooms, and waiting rooms.



To impart elegance to a home, homeowners are using exotic grainy designs in rich colorations and textured details that can magically turn a kitchen into a vintage butler pantry. Wenge style flooring in deep chocolate tones is a perfect choice for homeowners wishing to impart to their living rooms a rich, elegant and expensive look of rare wood species. Waterproof laminates in exotic rich colors from golden honey tones to rich russet-brown help transform basement media room from being stuffy and lifeless into a bright multimedia retreat.



White plank styled laminates with sound insulation represents a frugal way to turn bedrooms into an oasis of comfort & regeneration, while laminate floors in imperial oak designs bring glamour and refinement to outdoor patio spaces. Laminate flooring in short is a bold direction forward in decorative surfaces and the market holds a growth edge given its growing acceptance in the non-residential sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Laminate Flooring: An Insight

History and Development

The Manufacturing Process

Durability Testing

Installation and Maintenance

Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring

Raw Materials Overview

Applications of Laminate Flooring

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

A Prelude to Laminate Flooring

Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the Thriving World Flooring Industry

New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market

World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate, Resilient and Wood Flooring

Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates, Hardwood and Others

As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint

Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring

While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market

Real GDP Growth Rates by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market

R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers

A Look into Retail Landscape

Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laminate Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Beaulieu International Group ( Belgium )

) CLASSEN Group ( Germany )

) Daiken Corporation ( Japan )

) Der International Flooring Co., Ltd. ( China )

) FausFloor ( USA )

) Home Legend, LLC ( USA )

) Kaindl Flooring GmbH ( Austria )

) Mannington Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Pergo ( USA )

) Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Shaw Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) SWISS KRONO Group ( Switzerland )

) Tarkett, Inc. ( USA )

) Wickes (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market

Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue Opportunities

Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects

Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality & Durability of Laminate Flooring

Replacement Market Lifts Demand

High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts

Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring

Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates

Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Design - Wood Design and Tile Design

Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring

A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market

Go Green : The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers

: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence

Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring

Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market

Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring Materials

Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring

Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market

Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

