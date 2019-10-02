Global $22.4 Bn Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to 2027 by Sales Channel, Fiber Material, Production Method, Fiber Type, Matrix Type, End-User
Oct 02, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Ceramic Matrix Composites market accounted for $8.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $22.4 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as rising demand in aerospace & defense applications, increasing demand for lightweight & high performance materials and Rapid growth in automotive sector are driving the market growth. Moreover, standardization in the production of these composites and incorporation of low-cost production technologies will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, high customized requirements for end-user applications and higher costs in contrast to other metals and alloys act as the restraining factors for the market growth.
Ceramic matrix composites are defined as a subgroup of composite materials and technical ceramics comprising of ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramic matrix. They are inorganic and nonmetallic solids, which are crystalline in nature. Properties like electrical conductivity and high thermal stability have made ceramic matrix composites suitable for various thermal and related applications where weight to strength proportion and high efficiency is of most extreme significance. They exhibit improved crack resistance and don't rupture easily under heavy loads when compared with conventional technical ceramics.
By end-user, aerospace & defense segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its properties like high damage resilience, fracture toughness, and high temperature, wear, & erosion resistance. It is anticipated that these composites will supplant titanium metal- and other different composites-based segments in aircraft structures.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to intense demand for these composites from the aviation & defense application in the US which is expected to drive the market in this region. The US is the most important market for these composites in the region, where producers are investing in new matrix types and R&D activities.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players in this market include
- Rolls-Royce Plc.
- General Electric Company
- United Technologies
- SGL Carbon
- Applied Thin Films Inc.
- COI Ceramics Inc.
- CFC Carbon Co., Ltd.
- Coorstek Inc.
- Lancer Systems
- Ultramet
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End-User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Sales Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Direct Sales
5.3 Distributor
6 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Fiber Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Amorphous Ceramic Fibers (RCF)
6.3 Silicon Carbide Fibers (SIC)
6.4 Alumina Fibers
6.5 Other Fiber Materials
7 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Production Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sol-Gel
7.3 Powder Dispersion
7.4 Polymer Impregnation and Pyrolysis
7.5 Liquid Precursors
7.6 Gaseous Infiltration/Chemical Vapor Infiltration
7.7 Reactive Melt Infiltration
7.7.1 Liquid Silicon Infiltration
7.7.2 Directed Metal Oxidation
7.8 Other Production Methods
8 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Fiber Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Long Continuous Fiber
8.3 Whiskers
8.4 Short Fiber
8.5 Other Fiber Types
9 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Matrix Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Alumina Matrices
9.3 Carbon/Carbon (C/C) Ceramic Matrix Composites
9.4 Oxide/Oxide (OX/OX) Ceramic Matrix Composites
9.5 Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide (SiC/SiC) Ceramic Matrix Composites
9.6 Carbon/Silicon Carbide (C/SiC) Ceramic Matrix Composites
9.7 Silicon Carbide/Carbon (SIC/C) Ceramic Matrix Composites
9.8 Other Matrix Types
10 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Sensors and Instrumentation
10.3 Mechanical and Chemical
10.4 Transportation
10.5 Industrial
10.6 Electrical & Electronics
10.6.1 Electronics Packaging Systems
10.7 Energy & Power
10.7.1 Next Generation Nuclear Reactors
10.7.2 Heat Exchangers
10.8 Aerospace & Defense
10.8.1 Nozzle
10.8.2 Nose Cap
10.8.3 Gas Turbine Engine
10.9 Automotive
10.9.1 Brake System
10.9.2 Engine
10.10 Other End-Users
10.10.1 Construction
10.10.2 Medical Implants
10.10.3 Marine
10.10.4 Bio-Medical
10.10.5 Dies & Tools Bits
11 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qhc0h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article