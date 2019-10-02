Global $22.4 Bn Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to 2027 by Sales Channel, Fiber Material, Production Method, Fiber Type, Matrix Type, End-User

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ceramic Matrix Composites market accounted for $8.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $22.4 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as rising demand in aerospace & defense applications, increasing demand for lightweight & high performance materials and Rapid growth in automotive sector are driving the market growth. Moreover, standardization in the production of these composites and incorporation of low-cost production technologies will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, high customized requirements for end-user applications and higher costs in contrast to other metals and alloys act as the restraining factors for the market growth.

Ceramic matrix composites are defined as a subgroup of composite materials and technical ceramics comprising of ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramic matrix. They are inorganic and nonmetallic solids, which are crystalline in nature. Properties like electrical conductivity and high thermal stability have made ceramic matrix composites suitable for various thermal and related applications where weight to strength proportion and high efficiency is of most extreme significance. They exhibit improved crack resistance and don't rupture easily under heavy loads when compared with conventional technical ceramics.

By end-user, aerospace & defense segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its properties like high damage resilience, fracture toughness, and high temperature, wear, & erosion resistance. It is anticipated that these composites will supplant titanium metal- and other different composites-based segments in aircraft structures.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to intense demand for these composites from the aviation & defense application in the US which is expected to drive the market in this region. The US is the most important market for these composites in the region, where producers are investing in new matrix types and R&D activities.



Some of the key players in this market include



Rolls-Royce Plc.

General Electric Company

United Technologies

SGL Carbon

Applied Thin Films Inc.

COI Ceramics Inc.

CFC Carbon Co., Ltd.

Coorstek Inc.

Lancer Systems

Ultramet

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Direct Sales

5.3 Distributor



6 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Fiber Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Amorphous Ceramic Fibers (RCF)

6.3 Silicon Carbide Fibers (SIC)

6.4 Alumina Fibers

6.5 Other Fiber Materials



7 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Production Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sol-Gel

7.3 Powder Dispersion

7.4 Polymer Impregnation and Pyrolysis

7.5 Liquid Precursors

7.6 Gaseous Infiltration/Chemical Vapor Infiltration

7.7 Reactive Melt Infiltration

7.7.1 Liquid Silicon Infiltration

7.7.2 Directed Metal Oxidation

7.8 Other Production Methods



8 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Fiber Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Long Continuous Fiber

8.3 Whiskers

8.4 Short Fiber

8.5 Other Fiber Types



9 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Matrix Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Alumina Matrices

9.3 Carbon/Carbon (C/C) Ceramic Matrix Composites

9.4 Oxide/Oxide (OX/OX) Ceramic Matrix Composites

9.5 Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide (SiC/SiC) Ceramic Matrix Composites

9.6 Carbon/Silicon Carbide (C/SiC) Ceramic Matrix Composites

9.7 Silicon Carbide/Carbon (SIC/C) Ceramic Matrix Composites

9.8 Other Matrix Types



10 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Sensors and Instrumentation

10.3 Mechanical and Chemical

10.4 Transportation

10.5 Industrial

10.6 Electrical & Electronics

10.6.1 Electronics Packaging Systems

10.7 Energy & Power

10.7.1 Next Generation Nuclear Reactors

10.7.2 Heat Exchangers

10.8 Aerospace & Defense

10.8.1 Nozzle

10.8.2 Nose Cap

10.8.3 Gas Turbine Engine

10.9 Automotive

10.9.1 Brake System

10.9.2 Engine

10.10 Other End-Users

10.10.1 Construction

10.10.2 Medical Implants

10.10.3 Marine

10.10.4 Bio-Medical

10.10.5 Dies & Tools Bits



11 Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



