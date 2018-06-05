Global $229 Million Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market to 2025

The hydrostatic fan drive system market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2018 to 2025. The market for automotive hydrostatic fan drive systems is estimated to be USD 144.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 229.6 Million by 2025.



The key growth drivers of this market are the growing demand for an independent, compact, and silent engine cooling system for off-highway vehicles and the increasingly stringent emission regulations that have accentuated the demand for a fuel-efficient engine cooling system.



The hydraulic pump is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the hydrostatic fan drive system market, by component. Most of the automotive OEMs are incorporating advanced technologies such as variable displacement pump- hydrostatic fan drive system to maintain the desired temperature swiftly and accurately. Additionally, the shift from a fixed displacement pump to variable displacement pump, which is the costliest and most important component of the system, is positively impacting the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market.



Construction equipment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market. Increasing stringency of emission norms and regulations for off-highway vehicles has accentuated the need for an effective cooling system that maintains the desired engine temperature to ensure complete combustion of fuel. The construction equipment vehicles work in a stationary position at high engine RPM. Additionally, the growing infrastructural developments in developing nations is fueling the growth of automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market for construction equipment segment.



The variable displacement pump is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The variable displacement pump is more efficient in controlling the hydraulic flow as per the requirement of the hydraulic motor (fan) speed. However, the variable displacement pump is comparatively expensive. Due to the economies of scale, it is expected to become cheaper and find application in most of the systems.



The increasing number of rear engine buses and construction equipment in Europe and North America are driving the growth of the hydrostatic fan drive system market. In addition, the increasing demand for agricultural tractors in the Asia Pacific region is fueling the demand for automotive hydrostatic fan drive system. In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for construction equipment and agricultural tractors is growing due to the infrastructural and agricultural developments in developing countries such as China and India.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market

4.2 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Country

4.4 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Pump Type

4.5 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Component



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Compact, Silent, and Independent Engine Cooling System

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Decreasing the Need for Engine Cooling System

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increased Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Energy Saving Technologies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent Emission Norms Pose A Challenge for Off-Highway Vehicles



6 Technological Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Advancements of Hydrostatic Fan Drive System

6.3 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Segmentation

6.3.1 Fixed Displacement Pump

6.3.2 Variable Displacement Pump



7 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydraulic Pump

7.3 Hydraulic Motor

7.4 ECU

7.5 Oil Cooler

7.6 Hydraulic Valves & Sensors



8 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Pump Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed Displacement Pump

8.3 Variable Displacement Pump



9 Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, By Vehicle Type & Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.3.1 New Product Development

10.3.2 Expansion

10.3.3 Partnership/Supply Contract/Collaboration/ Joint Venture/Agreement/Merger & Acquisition



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Eaton

11.2 Parker Hannifin

11.3 Jtekt

11.4 Bosch

11.5 Danfoss

11.6 Concentric

11.7 Bucher Hydraulics

11.8 Hawe Hydraulik

11.9 Walvoil

11.10 Bondioli & Pavesi

11.11 Casappa

11.12 Enovation Controls

11.13 Hydac International

11.14 Hydrosila Group

11.15 Axiomatic Technologies

11.16 Avid Impex

11.17 Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics

11.18 Hydraforce Hydraulics



