Global $240+ Billion Shipbuilding Markets to 2026 - Demand for New Container Ships is Expected to Pick Up, Spurred on by the Improved VLCC Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shipbuilding Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Ship Type (Tankers, Containers, Bulkers, Others), Application Type, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Shipbuilding Market was valued at USD 240.12 Billion in the year 2020.

The shipbuilding industry is recognized as one of the most profitable industries around the world. As ships are the key mode of transportation for countries around the world, the shipbuilding sector forms an integral part in the development of nations.

The R&D collaborations between business lines are facilitating the development of innovative solutions and services which can then be used by other Group units. Overall, the Commercial Ship Business sector may see a slight increase in orders compared to 2020. New orders are expected to resume, backed up by the implementation of full-scale LNG projects.

Demand for new container ships is also expected to pick up, spurred on by the improved VLCC market resulting from reinforced environmental regulations, replacement of aging ships, and ship efficiency optimizations.

Several developed countries are striving to maintain their competitiveness in shipbuilding and offshore industries and governments are directly or indirectly supporting their shipbuilding industries. Ship Building Market in APAC region will significantly drive glass substrate market growth in subsequent years.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fincantieri, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, The United Shipbuilding Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Increase E-commerce Search Usability

2.2 Use of High-Quality Photographs and Good Product Descriptions



3. Shipbuilding Market Product Overview



4. Global Shipbuilding Market An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026

4.3 Market Size, By Units, Year 2016-2026

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Shipbuilding Market

4.5 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Shipbuilding Market Segmentation, By Ship Type (Value)

5.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Shipbuilding Market By Ship Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Tankers Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Containers Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Bulkers Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Shipbuilding Market Segmentation, By Application Type (Value)

6.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Shipbuilding Market By Application Type (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Defence Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Transportation Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Leisure and Luxury Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Shipbuilding Market Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Shipbuilding Market By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Shipbuilding Market



9. Europe Shipbuilding Market



10. Asia Pacific Shipbuilding Market



11. Global Shipbuilding Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Drivers

11.2 Global Shipbuilding Market Restraints

11.3 Global Shipbuilding Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - By Ship Type (Year 2026)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - By Application Type (Year 2026)

12.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Shipbuilding Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Shipbuilding Market

13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Shipbuilding Market



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

14.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd

14.3 Samsung Heavy Industries

14.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

14.5 China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd.

14.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

14.7 Fincantieri

14.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

14.9 STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd

14.10 The United Shipbuilding Corporation

