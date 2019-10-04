Global $27 Bn Pouch Packaging Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pouch Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pouch Packaging market accounted for $15.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $27.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Innovations in food & beverages packaging and usage of single-serve, as well as reusable packaging solutions, are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, due to the lack of high-speed filling equipment, which has a certain impact on mass production model is restricting market growth.



A pouch is a type of food packaging made from a laminate of flexible plastic and metal foils. It allows the sterile packaging of a wide variety of food and drink handled by aseptic processing, and is used as an alternative to traditional industrial canning methods. Pouch is just a normal physical thing which can carry anything. In other way Pouch can be defined as a small flexible bag. In general pouch is used for to carry for very small items. Pouches can be attached to belt or simple can be carried in pocket.



Based on end-user, the food segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its demand and usage in the pouch packaging has turned out to be one of the most efficient and economical packaging solutions for brand owners operating in the packaged food industry. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in disposable income and the growth of the industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and cosmetics.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



8 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metal

8.3 Paper

8.4 Plastics



9 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Beverages

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.5 Food

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Household Care

9.8 Pet-Food

9.9 Pharmaceuticals

9.10 Residential

9.11 Other End Users



10 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 AEP Industries Inc.

12.2 Alcoa Inc.

12.3 Amcor Limited

12.4 Ampac Holdings LLC

12.5 Bemis Company Inc.

12.6 Berry Plastics Corporation

12.7 Crown Holdings Incorporated

12.8 Mondi PLC

12.9 Reynolds Group Holdings

12.10 RPC Group PLC

12.11 Tetra Laval International S.A.



