Global $27 Bn Pouch Packaging Market Outlook to 2027
Oct 04, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pouch Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pouch Packaging market accounted for $15.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $27.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Innovations in food & beverages packaging and usage of single-serve, as well as reusable packaging solutions, are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, due to the lack of high-speed filling equipment, which has a certain impact on mass production model is restricting market growth.
A pouch is a type of food packaging made from a laminate of flexible plastic and metal foils. It allows the sterile packaging of a wide variety of food and drink handled by aseptic processing, and is used as an alternative to traditional industrial canning methods. Pouch is just a normal physical thing which can carry anything. In other way Pouch can be defined as a small flexible bag. In general pouch is used for to carry for very small items. Pouches can be attached to belt or simple can be carried in pocket.
Based on end-user, the food segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its demand and usage in the pouch packaging has turned out to be one of the most efficient and economical packaging solutions for brand owners operating in the packaged food industry. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in disposable income and the growth of the industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and cosmetics.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By Service & Solution
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Integrated Payments
5.3 Monitoring & Reporting Services
5.4 Space Reservation Services
5.5 Vehicle Detection Solutions
6 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mobile Technology
6.3 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
6.4 Sensor Technology
6.5 Other Technologies
7 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By Automation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fully Automated Parking System
7.3 Semi-Automated Parking System
8 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Metal
8.3 Paper
8.4 Plastics
9 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Beverages
9.3 Commercial
9.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care
9.5 Food
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Household Care
9.8 Pet-Food
9.9 Pharmaceuticals
9.10 Residential
9.11 Other End Users
10 Global Pouch Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 AEP Industries Inc.
12.2 Alcoa Inc.
12.3 Amcor Limited
12.4 Ampac Holdings LLC
12.5 Bemis Company Inc.
12.6 Berry Plastics Corporation
12.7 Crown Holdings Incorporated
12.8 Mondi PLC
12.9 Reynolds Group Holdings
12.10 RPC Group PLC
12.11 Tetra Laval International S.A.
