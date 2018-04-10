Global $28.58 Billion Barrier Films Market Forecasts to 2022 by Material and End-Use Industry

The barrier films market is projected to reach USD 28.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5% between 2017 and 2022.

The growth of barrier films market can be attributed to the rising demand for barrier films from various end-use industries, such as food & beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and agriculture. Increase in the number of retail chains in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America is projected to drive the growth of the barrier films market. However, volatile prices of raw materials are acting as a restraint to the growth of the barrier films market.

Based on end-use industry, the agriculture segment of the barrier films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022 both, in terms of value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for mulch and silage films from the agriculture industry. Silage films help maintain the nutritional value of plants. These films assist in the protection and storage of plants, thereby maintaining optimum humidity to control fermentation. The use of mulch films in agricultural farms helps reduce the water usage up to 75%, as these films reduce evaporation, prevent the growth of weeds, and increase penetration of rainwater. These advantages of mulch films are expected to drive the demand for barrier films in the agriculture industry.

The Asia Pacific region led the barrier films market in 2016, owing to the increased demand for barrier films in packaging applications, especially in the food & beverage industry. Increase in the number of retail chains and the demand for customer-friendly packaging are additional factors projected to drive the growth of the barrier films market in the Asia Pacific region. Rising income levels of consumers and increasing population are also contributing to the growth of the barrier films market in this region.

Key players profiled in the report include Amcor (Australia), Sealed Air (US), Bemis (US), Toppan Printing (Russia), Cosmo Films (India), Jindal Poly Films (India), Berry Global (US), DuPont Teijin Films (US), Uflex (India), Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Tokyo), and Honeywell International (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Barrier Films Market

4.2 Barrier Films Market, By Region

4.3 Barrier Films Market: By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Barrier Films Market, By Material

4.5 Barrier Films Market Growth



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for Longer Shelf Life of Food Products

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Customer-Friendly Packaging

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Retail Chains in Developing Countries

5.2.1.4 Downsizing of Packaging

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Susceptibility to Degradation

5.2.2.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Biodegradable Barrier Films

5.2.3.2 Increasing Usage of Agriculture Films

5.2.3.3 Increasing Application of Barrier Films in Electronics Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges in Recycling of Multilayer Films

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Trends in Plastic Packaging and Processing



6 Barrier Films Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PE

6.3 PP

6.4 PET/BOPET

6.5 Polyamide

6.6 Organic Coatings

6.7 Inorganic Oxide Coatings

6.8 Others



7 Barrier Films Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverage Packaging

7.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging

7.4 Agriculture

7.5 Others



8 Barrier Films Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 India

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Indonesia

8.2.6 Rest of APAC

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.2 Mexico

8.3.3 Canada

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 UK

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Russia

8.4.6 Turkey

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launches/Developments

9.3.2 Expansions/Joint Ventures/Agreements

9.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Berry Global, Inc.

10.2 Amcor Limited

10.3 Sealed Air

10.4 Raven Industries, Inc.

10.5 Bemis Company, Inc.

10.6 Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

10.7 Cosmo Films Ltd.

10.8 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

10.9 Dupont Teijin Films

10.10 Uflex Ltd.

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.13 Honeywell International Inc.

10.14 3M

10.15 Other Key Players

10.15.1 Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

10.15.2 Vitriflex, Inc.

10.15.3 Glenroy, Inc.

10.15.4 Mondi

10.15.5 Winpak Ltd.

10.15.6 Clondalkin Group

10.15.7 Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd.

10.15.8 Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry Bhd.

10.15.9 Proampac

10.15.10 Huhtamaki Group

10.15.11 Linpac Senior Holdings Limited

10.15.12 Klckner Pentaplast



