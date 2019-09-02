Global $3.15 Bn Specialty Methacrylate Markets, 2019-2025 - Rising Focus on Bio-Based Methacrylate Monomers

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Methacrylate Market by Derivative (Lauryl Methacrylate, 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate), Application (Paint & Coating, Special Plastic, Construction, Additives), End User (Automotive, Plastic & Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty methacrylate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to reach $3.15 billion by 2025

The growth in specialty methacrylate market is mainly attributed to increasing demand for specialty methacrylate monomers from growing end-user industries (automotive, construction, and packaging & paper) and rising demand & focus on improving sustainable low VOC products by these industries.

In addition, rising focus on bio-based methacrylate monomers and growth from emerging economies- Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, volatility in raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

On the basis of derivatives, the lauryl methacrylate (LMA C12) segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global specialty methacrylate market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, mainly due to its wider application in floor waxes, textiles, coating, adhesives, and sealants.

The paint and coatings application commanded the largest share of the overall specialty methacrylate market. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand for enhanced industrial paints and coatings with growing manufacturing industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and other commercial industries. In addition, growing demand for paints and architectural coatings from the building & construction industry is also supporting the growth of this market.

Europe commanded the largest share of the global specialty methacrylate market, closely followed by North America and Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the huge demand for specialty methacrylate in industrial manufacturing, owing to the global shift of manufacturing from developed regions such as North America & Europe to Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Growing End-User Industries

4.2.1.1. Growing Automotive Industry with Rising Demand for Lightweight & Low Carbon Emitting Vehicles

4.2.1.2. Growing Construction Industry

4.2.1.3. Growing Packaging and Paper Industry

4.2.2 Rising Demand and Focus on Improving Sustainable Low VOC Products

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Rising Focus on Bio-Based Methacrylate Monomers

4.4.2. Emerging Economies- Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa

4.5. Key Challenge

4.5.1. Shortages in the Supply Chain

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Premium Insights

5.1. Product-Application Matrix

5.2. Competitive Analysis of Key Players and Their Product Offerings



6. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Derivatives

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.3. Benzyl Methacrylate

6.4. Methoxy Peg (350 to5000) Methacrylate

6.5. Polyethylene Glycol 200 Dimethacrylate

6.6. Lauryl Methacrylate

6.7. Tridecyl Methacrylate

6.8. Methacrylic Ester 13.0

6.9. Triethyleneglycol Dimethacrylate

6.10. Polyethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.11. Diethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.12. Isodecil Methacrylate

6.13. Ethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.14. 1,3 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate

6.15. Trimethylolpropane Trimethacrylate

6.16. Cyclohexyl Methacrylate

6.17. 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate

6.18. Stearyl Methacrylate

6.19. Tetrahydroforfuryl Methacrylate

6.20. Others



7. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Paints & Coatings

7.3. Adhesives & Sealants

7.4. Water Proofing Membrane

7.5. Special Plastics

7.5.1. Composites

7.5.2. Artificial Stone

7.5.3. Resin/Aggregate Flooring

7.5.4. PMMA Sheet

7.5.5. Rubber Modification

7.5.6. Others

7.6. Electrical Insulation

7.7. Water Treatment

7.8. Construction

7.9. Paper & Packaging

7.10. Health & Personal Care

7.11. Oil & Gas

7.12. Additives

7.13. Textile Auxiliaries

7.14. Electronics

7.15. Others



8. Specialty Methacrylate Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive & Transportation

8.3. Architecture and Construction

8.4. Chemical and Plastics Industry

8.5. Packaging and Paper

8.6. Paint, Coatings, and Adhesives

8.7. Advertisement & Communication

8.8. Electronics

8.9. Others



9. Global Specialty Methacrylate Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. Italy

9.3.4. U.K.

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Benelux

9.3.7. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa



10. Company Profiles



BASF SE

Bimax Chemicals Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Fushun Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Keisha Chemical Co. Ltd.

Millipore Sigma

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Sartomer (Arkema Group)

Shin Nakamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

