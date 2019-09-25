Global $3.3 Bn Water Softeners Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Softeners Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Softeners Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



A water softener reduces calcium and magnesium by washing the water with resin or zeolite, a perishable material containing sodium ions which are positively charged. The growth of the global softener industry is driven by the increase in water consumption in countries around the world. The presence of alternative treatment technologies is however; prevent the growth of the market.



In view of the growing acceptance of water softeners across residential as well as market sectors for water performance improvement, the giants invested in major research and development activities in the water softener industry. With the continued participation of R&D to advanced water purification and filtration systems of the next generation, major projects are aimed primarily at food, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturers, which boost the product demand in order to maintain the highest water quality.



To achieve a dominant place in business, 3M, one of the major suppliers to the industry for water softeners, is constantly working to create a new product line.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Culligan International Company (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Ltd.)

A. O. Smith Corporation

NuvoH2O LLC

US Water Systems, Inc.

Ion Exchange India Limited

Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd.

Kent RO Systems Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Pentair PLC

Best Water Technology Group (BWT)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Water Softeners Market by Type

3.1 Global Salt Based Water Softeners Market by Region

3.2 Global Salt Free Water Softeners Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Water Softeners Market by End User

4.1 Global Residential Market by Region

4.2 Global Industrial Market by Region

4.3 Global Commercial Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Water Softeners Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s9shl



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

