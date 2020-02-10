Global $3.33B Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Forecast, 2025 - Tapes & Films, Elastomeric Pads, Greases & Adhesives, Phase Change Materials, Metal-Based, and Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thermal Interface Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Tapes And Films, Elastomeric Pads), By Application (Telecom, Computer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal interface materials market size is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. Rising demand of thermal interface materials (TIMs) in the automotive electronics on account of increasing vehicle production primarily in China, Indonesia, and Japan is likely to boost industry demand.



Polyethylene is a material extensively used for the production of thermal interface materials on account of superior molding abilities. The industry is highly regulated in the terms of the materials used for the production of TIMs on account of critical application scope of the product primarily in the healthcare industry.



Increase in the investments towards the development of advanced thermal interface materials is expected to benefit the market growth. In addition, the market is also expected to register notable gains with the introduction of advanced products in the form of tapes and greases & adhesives which is further expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.



The rising use of substitutes such as elastomeric bearing, thermal paste, and graphite foams are anticipated to pose a threat to the TIMs market growth. However, rising awareness among consumers over the use of synthetically derived thermal interface materials such as thermal pads and phase change materials is projected to propel the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Greases and adhesives were the largest product segment accounting for 34.5% in 2018 on account of its superior properties including the enhancement of the heat dissipation and thermal coupling between two components

Tapes and films segment accounted for over 14.4% of revenue share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the projected period owing to their properties such as high durability and its lightweight

The thermal interface materials market in automotive electronics is expected to account for a revenue of USD 427.8 million by 2025 on account of high use of the product in heat management in automotive electronic components

by 2025 on account of high use of the product in heat management in automotive electronic components The TIMs market in China is expected to realize market revenue of USD 686.4 million by 2025 on account of increase in the automotive production through favorable government which has resulted in the setting up of manufacturing bases by companies including BMW and Volkswagen

is expected to realize market revenue of by 2025 on account of increase in the automotive production through favorable government which has resulted in the setting up of manufacturing bases by companies including BMW and Volkswagen The major manufacturers have increased their presence across the value chain through integration from the raw material supply, to product manufacturing and distribution across the major economies globally

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

2.4. Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Thermal Interface Materials Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Thermal Interface Materials - Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Thermal Interface Materials - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1. Growth of the Global Pharmaceutical Market

3.6.1.2. Growth in End-Use Industries

3.6.1.3. Growing Demand in Automotive Industry

3.6.1.4. Growing Application Scope of Thermal Interface Material in Electronics and Healthcare

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1. Oil Price Inflation

3.6.2.2. Low Awareness Levels Regarding the Benefits of Hot-Melt Adhesives

3.6.2.3. Increasing Market Share for Substitutes

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Thermal Interface Materials Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Analysis

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.7.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 4. Thermal Interface Materials Market - Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market - Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Tapes and Films

4.3. Elastomeric Pads

4.4. Greases and Adhesives

4.5. Phase Change Materials

4.6. Metal-Based

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Thermal Interface Materials Market - Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market - Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Telecom

5.3. Computer

5.4. Medical Devices

5.5. Industrial Machinery

5.6. Consumer Durables

5.7. Automotive Electronics

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Thermal Interface Materials Market - Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Thermal Interface Materials Market - Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Major Deal and Strategic Alliances Analysis

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 8. Food Safety Systems Competitive Landscape

8.1. Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company (3M)

8.2. DowDuPont

8.3. Honeywell International Inc.

8.4. Indium Corporation

8.5. Henkel Adhesive Technologies

8.6. Parker Chomerics



