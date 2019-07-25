Global $3.3Bn Industrial Insulation Market by Form, Material, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Insulation Market by Form (Pipe, Blanket, Board), Material (Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Plastic Foams), End-use Industry (Power, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Cement, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial insulation market is projected to register a CAGR of 5%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the industrial insulation market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall industrial insulation market. In this report, the industrial insulation market has been segmented based on material, form, end-use industry, and region.

The report profiles several leading players of the industrial insulation market that include Owens Corning (US), Saint Gobain (France), Kingspan Group PLC (Ireland), Knauf Insulation (Belgium), Rockwool Group (Denmark), and Johns Manville (US). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the industrial insulation market.

Market Drivers & Restraints



The increasing demand for electricity owing to rapid urbanization, growing population, and rising requirements of power & energy in emerging economies are the major drivers for the industrial insulation market. Another factor driving the industrial insulation market is the strict regulations mandating the use of industrial insulation to conserve energy and achieve efficiency in operations. However, the fluctuations in the availability and prices of raw material, low awareness about the application of insulation, and increasing use of renewable energy sources such as Solar PV can hinder the growth of the market.



Mineral wool segment is expected to be the fastest-growing material for industrial insulation, during the forecast period.



Mineral wool is an in-organic insulation material formed by using molten basalt rock, glass or industrial waste. Reduced temperature fluctuations, energy conservation, and availability in pre-formed shapes are the advantages of the material. Mineral wool is used in heavy industrial applications such as power generation, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and cement owing to its high-temperature sustainability. The presence of the properties mentioned above, along with easy availability, and low cost are the major drivers for the use of mineral wool in industrial insulation.



Pipe form is expected to be the largest utilized form of industrial insulation during the forecast period.



Pipe is the major form of insulation used in power, oil & gas and chemical & petrochemical industry, as it facilitates a smooth transfer of fluid from one section to another. Industrial insulation materials such as mineral wool, plastic foam, and calcium silicate can be formed easily into a pipe shape. Pipe form has high dimensional stability and compressive strength. Presence of these properties acts as the major driver for the use of pipe form in industrial insulation.



Power is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of industrial insulation market during the forecast period.



Power generation is the largest end-use industry for industrial insulation. Insulation is used to cover a variety of equipment such as steam pipes, heat storage tanks, and boilers, among others in the power generation industry. The power generation market in developed countries such as the US, and the UK, among others, are saturated since the electricity demand in these developed countries is stable. However, the need for electricity in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa is growing, mainly driven by industrialization, urbanization, population growth, and rapid electrification. These factors drive the demand for industrial insulation in the power generation industry.



APAC is projected to be the largest industrial insulation market during the forecast period.



APAC was the most promising market for industrial insulation in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growing population, increasing demand for petrochemical-based products, rapid industrialization, and urbanization are demanding more electricity, hence driving the APAC industrial insulation market. Shifting demographics such as aging population, growing awareness about health & fitness, and improving lifestyle standard are responsible for the high growth of the market in the food & beverages segment. In addition, rapid infrastructural development is driving the construction sector; thus, propelling the industrial insulation market in the region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



This report comprehensively segments the industrial insulation market and provides the closest approximations for the sizes of different segments and sub-segments of the market across different verticals and regions.

This report is expected to help stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gain insights about their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information about strategies such as merger & acquisition, agreement, and investment & expansion, which were undertaken by various key players to enhance their position in the industrial insulation market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Industrial Insulation Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Insulation Market

4.2 Industrial Insulation Market, By Material

4.3 Industrial Insulation Market, By Form

4.4 Industrial Insulation Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Industrial Insulation Market, By Region

4.6 APAC Industrial Insulation Market, By End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Power and Energy Requirements in Emerging Economies Owing to Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Strict Regulations Mandating Use of Insulation Materials for Energy Conservation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuation in Availability and Prices of Raw Material

5.2.2.2 Low Awareness About Industrial Insulation and Increase in Use of Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Infrastructure Spending in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital Cost and Lack of Skilled Labor for Installation

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threats of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Industrial Insulation Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mineral Wool

6.2.1 Increased Need for Energy Saving Solutions is Driving the Demand for Mineral Wool

6.3 Calcium Silicate

6.3.1 Demand for Calcium Silicate Insulation is Driven By Low Cost

6.4 Plastic Foams

6.4.1 APAC is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Market for Plastic Foams

6.5 Others



7 Industrial Insulation Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pipe

7.2.1 Pipe Form of Industrial Insulation is Widely Used in Various Industries to Enhance Energy Efficiency

7.3 Blanket

7.3.1 Easy Fabrication and Lightweight Property are Fueling the Demand for Blanket Insulation

7.4 Board

7.4.1 Board Insulation is Widely Used in Various Applications for thermal and Acoustic Insulation

7.5 Others



8 Industrial Insulation Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power

8.2.1 Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization are Increasing the Demand for Electricity

8.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

8.3.1 Increase in Demand for Petrochemicals in Various Industries is Driving the Consumption of Industrial Insulation

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.4.1 Increase in Demand for Energy in Emerging Economies is Driving the Industrial Insulation Market in the Oil & Gas Sector

8.5 Cement

8.5.1 Construction Activities in Emerging Economies are Boosting the Market for Industrial Insulation in the Cement Industry

8.6 Food & Beverage

8.6.1 Necessity for Efficient Operations in the Food & Beverage Industry is Expected to Propel the Demand for Industrial Insulation

8.7 Others

8.8 Top Industry vs Top Country Mapping



9 Industrial Insulation Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The Petrochemical and Power Industries are Generating High Demand for Industrial Insulation

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Abundant Availability of Feedstock is Boosting the Demand for Industrial Insulation

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Government's Clean Energy Initiative is Expected to Propel Industrial Insulation Demand

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Investments in the Chemical & Petrochemical Industry are Favorable for the Industrial Insulation Market

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Transition Into Clean Economy Using Renewable Sources of Energy is Estimated to Boost the Demand for Industrial Insulation

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Decarbonization Activities are Expected to Increase the Demand for Industrial Insulation

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 Growth of Concentrated Solar Power Generation is Estimated to Drive the Industrial Insulation Market

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Growing Investments in the Chemical & Petrochemical Industry are A Governing Factor for the Market

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 The Growth of the Industrial and Residential Sectors is Impacting the Market in All the Major End-Use Segments

9.3.7 Poland

9.3.7.1 Government Initiatives for the Development of Chemical & Petrochemical Sector are Fueling the Market

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 The Rapid Economic Growth of the Country is the Main Driver for the Market

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Growing Urban Population is Likely to Drive the Market in the Construction Industry

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Rise in the Export of Chemical-Based Products is Expected to Drive the Industrial Insulation Market

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Increase in the Export of Petrochemicals and Electronics is Propelling the Industrial Insulation Market

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.5.1 Lng Supply Contracts With Other Economies are Driving the Industrial Insulation Market

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.6.1 New Power Plants and Rise in Domestic Production of Chemicals are Affecting the Market Positively

9.4.7 Vietnam

9.4.7.1 Government's Focus on Building A Strong Transportation Network is Likely to Influence the Market Positively

9.4.8 Rest of APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Refinery Integration Activities are Expected to Drive the Industrial Insulation Market

9.5.2 Iran

9.5.2.1 Oil & Gas Exploration Activities are Likely to Boost the Market

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 Growing Urbanization and Industrialization are Influencing the Industrial Insulation Market in South Africa

9.5.4 Egypt

9.5.4.1 Investments for More Electricity Production and Growing Urban Construction are Impacting the Market

9.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Growing Consumption of Electricity is Helping the Market in Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Investments for Nuclear Power Plants and Construction Projects are Expected to Support the Market Growth

9.6.3 Colombia

9.6.3.1 Oil & Gas Exploration Activities are Likely to Drive the Industrial Insulation Market in Colombia

9.6.4 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.5.1 Investment & Expansion

10.5.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.5.3 New Product Launch

10.5.4 Agreement & Collaboration



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Owens Corning

11.2 Saint Gobain

11.3 Knauf Insulation

11.4 Kingspan Group PLC

11.5 Rockwool Group

11.6 Armacell International S.A.

11.7 Cabot Corporation

11.8 Johns Manville

11.9 Insulcon B.V.

11.10 Promat (Etex Group)

11.11 Others

11.11.1 Aerofoam USA LLC

11.11.2 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

11.11.3 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Company Ltd.

11.11.4 Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Company Limited

11.11.5 Dyplast Products

11.11.6 Glassrock Insulation Company S.A.E.

11.11.7 Hutchinson

11.11.8 L'isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

11.11.9 NMC International SA

11.11.10 PGF Insulation

11.11.11 Tecresa Proteccion Pasiva, S.L.

11.11.12 Temati

11.11.13 Unifrax

11.11.14 Union Foam Spa

11.11.15 Visionary Industrial Insulation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkv5mm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

