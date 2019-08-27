Global $3.4 Billion Bone Graft And Substitutes Market to 2024 by Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Joint Reconstruction, Foot and Ankle, Dental Bone Grafting, Craniomaxillofacial

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Graft And Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone graft and substitutes market was worth US$ 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Bone graft and substitutes are utilized for replacing missing bones or repairing bone fractures. They comprise an osteoconductive matrix that acts as a filler to promote wound healing; osteoinductive proteins which support mitogenesis of identical bone cells; and osteogenic cells that form the bone in the appropriate environment. They are bioresorbable in nature and cause no antigen-antibody reaction. Owing to these attributes, they are widely used for healing fractures and bone injuries, and in spinal, facial, foot, ankle or trauma surgeries.



One of the key trends witnessed in the market is the advent of new polymer and ceramic products that have biologically superior characteristics. The introduction of new manufacturing technologies, such as rapid prototyping or 3D printing, is also helping in the fabrication of free-form biomaterial scaffolds for tissue regeneration.



Additionally, the demand for bone graft and substitutes is increasing owing to high morbidity rates, growing geriatric population and the increasing cases of osteoarthritis. Apart from this, a shift towards minimally invasive procedures, coupled with the growing awareness among patients about the benefits of bone regeneration through biologics is further strengthening the market growth.



Some of the other growth-inducing factors include the availability of advanced products in different shapes and sizes, rising prevalence of orthopedic problems and periodontal diseases, and increasing number of studies for investigating the enhancement of bioactivity of bone graft substitutes.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global bone graft and substitutes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global bone graft and substitutes industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bone graft and substitutes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bone graft and substitutes industry?

What is the structure of the global bone graft and substitutes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bone graft and substitutes industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bone Graft and Substitute Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Allografts

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup By Type

6.1.2.1 Machined Allografts

6.1.2.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBMs)

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Bone Graft Substitutes

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup By Type

6.2.2.1 Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMPs)

6.2.2.2 Synthetic Bone Grafts

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Cell-based Matrices

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Spinal Fusion

7.2 Trauma

7.3 Joint Reconstruction

7.4 Foot and Ankle

7.5 Dental Bone Grafting

7.6 Craniomaxillofacial

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Surgical Centres

8.3 Clinics

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Zimmer Biomet Dental

14.3.2 DePuy Synthes

14.3.3 Wright Medical Technology

14.3.4 Medtronic Plc.

14.3.5 Stryker Corporation

14.3.6 NuVasive Inc.

14.3.7 Arthrex Inc.

14.3.8 Integra LifeSciences

14.3.9 Baxter International Inc.

14.3.10 Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

14.3.11 Bacterin International Holdings

14.3.12 SeaSpine

14.3.13 LifeNet Health



