Global $3.42 Billion Organoids Market to 2027 - Increasing Focus on Drug Discovery Activities

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organoids Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type; Application; Source, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing Adoption of Personalized Drugs to Drive Organoids Market



Global organoids market is expected to reach US$ 3,420.40 million by 2027 from US$ 689.47 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global organoids market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.



Based on type, the global organoids market is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others. In 2019, the intestine segment held the largest market share. This segment is also expected to dominate the market by 2027 as various experimental techniques have been developed in parallel with, and applied to, intestinal organoid cultures with a scientifically synergistic effect. Moreover, the kidney segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for tumor modelling and biobanking, rising adoption of personalized drugs, and growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models are anticipated to drive the market. However, issues related to the incorporation of organoids into existing workflows and dearth of skilled professionals are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



The coronavirus pandemic is estimated to have a significant impact on the organoids market. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies around the globe are engaged in the development of vaccines for coronavirus. Moreover, COVID-19 has also caused increased interest in human lung organoid models. However, this shift of focus is anticipated to have a positive impact on the other segments of the market. Disruptions in supply chain caused due to halt in global operations are projected to have an adverse impact on the market.



Prominent players operating in organoids market include STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.; Cellesce Ltd.; Hubrecht Organoid Technology; Definigen; 3Dnamics, Inc.; Organoid Therapeutics; PeproTech, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Corning Incorporated (Life Sciences); and Merck KGgA.



Market players are focused toward bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Merck and BioMed X collaborated for a new research program on autoimmune diseases.

This research would involve use of conventional and high-throughput metagenomics and generation of intestinal organoids from murine and human subjects for identification of biomarkers of autoimmune diseases. Such developments are expected to help the market growth during the forecast period.

