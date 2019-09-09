Global $30 Billion Artillery and Rockets Market Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artillery and Rockets Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artillery & rockets market will increase expand considerably over the next ten years driven predominantly by the general strategic uncertainty in some regions and the need to replace ageing fleets with modern artillery and rocket systems. Self-propelled howitzers (SPH), especially 155mm systems like the M109 variants and K9, will constitute a major portion of the revenues. Major advancements in range, lethality and automation are being pursued, which might witness operational realization by 2028-30. Planned and forecast opportunities in the artillery & rockets market will be over $30 billion during the forecast period.



Soviet-era systems like the ubiquitous D-30, M-46 and BM-21 and their Chinese variants are still in service in developing countries, especially those in Africa and Latin America with smaller economies or lower economic growth. Some countries have developed the capability to overhaul, support and even manufacture these older systems and are likely to continue using them. Other countries might seek an overhaul of older systems or procure second-hand platforms or new, cheaper platforms from manufacturers like NORINCO or Yugoimport, rather than pursue expensive acquisition programmes.



The United States is entering a major modernisation phase through the M109A7 programme, the Extended Range Canon Artillery (ERCA) programme and the Long Range Precision Fires (LRPF) programme, complemented by the development of new precision munitions with greater range.



Tensions and conflicts in the Middle East and the nuclear crisis in the Korean Peninsula are militarising the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) can accelerate the acquisition of precision munitions to replace the existing controversial cluster munitions, thereby driving platform modernization and procurement. Russia's aggressive ground posturing, airspace denial measures and positioning of long-range Iskander-M missiles are some of the primary drivers for artillery and rocket procurement and modernisation programmes in Europe.



NATO defence expenditure targets will push up military spending among member states and allies. Meanwhile, in the Asian theatre, growing Chinese military power projection capability will continue to push countries like India, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and a few South East Asian nations to improve their indirect fire capability. India will continue to be a big market during and beyond the forecast period.



Artillery and rocket inventories in many countries like India, Taiwan and Pakistan are fast reaching obsolescence and replacements have to be procured to preserve their direct and indirect fire capabilities.



New long-range artillery programmes like the ERCA in the United States, the Common Indirect Fires System (CIFS) in Europe and the 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV in Russia aim to replace or upgrade existing platforms. These, along with new assisted and hypervelocity ammunition, offer enhanced engagement ranges. Long-range rockets are the preferred solutions for long-range counter-battery fire. The lower launch shock and longer flight times for course correction make them ideal precision munitions delivery systems for countries.

Competitors like Yugoimport, TATA SED, L&T and Khan Research Laboratories are offering new solutions to the existing competitors like NPO Slav, Lockheed Martin, NORINCO and Avibras. More militaries, including those of smaller countries, are opting for motorised infantry units. Increasingly, these units are organically equipped with self-propelled, crew-served mortars and light artillery.



These trends might drive growth in the 81mm/120mm mortars/SP mortars and the 105/122mm howitzer segment. Increasing digitisation of new and existing platforms is being observed. Digitisation intends to reduce human-in-the-loop time thereby employ shoot-and-scoot tactics to reduce exposure to counter-battery fire. The lower response time and higher rate of fire also allow better distribution of artillery platforms over a wider area than traditional battery grouping, making them less susceptible to detection by unmanned aerial systems (UAS).



Key Issues Addressed

What are the geopolitical, operational and technological trends that will drive artillery and rockets requirements globally?

Which are the major committed, planned and forecast artillery and rocket programmes and opportunities in the global market over the next 10 years?

What is the industrial and competitive environment in the key regions and countries?

What are the regional procurement and modernisation patterns and trends?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Scope Summary

Market Definitions - Segments

Market Definitions - Others

Key Questions Addressed by this Report

Market Segmentation, 2018

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained - Geopolitical Instability

Drivers Explained - Platform Obsolescence

Drivers Explained - Evolution of Newer Threats and Operational Concepts

Drivers Explained - Technological Advancements

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. TOTAL ARTILLERY AND ROCKETS MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Global Artillery and Rockets Inventory - 2018

Global Market - Revenue Forecast

Forecast Discussion

Global Market - Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Global Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Market - Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region - Discussion

5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL ARTILLERY AND ROCKETS MARKET

Market Share - 2018

Competitive Environment

Total Market Share Evolution, 2018-2028

Market Share Analysis

Artillery and Rockets - Platforms and Munitions Evolution

6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1 - Long-Range Ordnance and Hypervelocity Munitions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Compressing the Sensor to "Shoot and Scoot" Loop

Growth Opportunity 3 - Lowering Procurement and Ownership Costs

Growth Opportunity 4 - Industrial Cooperation and Offsets

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. TOWED HOWITZER SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Towed Howitzer Segment - Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

Towed Howitzer Segment - Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

Towed Howitzer Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Towed Howitzer Segment - Revenue Forecast

8. TRUCK-MOUNTED HOWITZER SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Truck-Mounted Howitzer Segment - Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

Truck-Mounted Howitzer Segment - Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

Truck-Mounted Howitzer Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Truck-Mounted Howitzers Segment - Revenue Forecast

9. SP HOWITZER SEGMENT ANALYSIS

SP Howitzer Segment - Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

SP Howitzer Segment - Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

SP Howitzer Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

SP Howitzer Segment - Revenue Forecast

10. MULTIPLE ROCKET LAUNCHER SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Multiple Rocket Launcher Segment - Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

Multiple Rocket Launcher Segment - Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

Multiple Rocket Launcher Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Multiple Rocket Launcher Segment - Revenue Forecast

11. MORTAR SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Mortar Segment - Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

Mortar Segment - Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

Mortar Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Mortar Segment - Revenue Forecast

12. SP MORTAR-MUZZLE LOADED SEGMENT ANALYSIS

SP Mortar-Muzzle Loaded Segment - Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

SP Mortar-Muzzle Loaded Segment - Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

SP Mortar-Muzzle Loaded Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

SP Mortar-Muzzle Loaded Segment - Revenue Forecast

13. SP MORTAR-BREECH LOADED SEGMENT ANALYSIS

SP Mortar-Breech Loaded Segment - Evolving Operational Roles and Trends

SP Mortar-Breech Loaded Segment - Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions

SP Mortar-Breech Loaded Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

SP Mortar-Breech Loaded Segment - Revenue Forecast

14. COUNTRY PROFILES AND ACQUISITION PROGRAMMES



Companies Mentioned



Avibras

Khan Research Laboratories

L&T

Lockheed Martin

NORINCO

NPO Slav

TATA SED

Yugoimport

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h48vh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

