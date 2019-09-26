Global $32.71 Bn Telehealth Market to 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Sep 26, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehealth - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telehealth market accounted for $4.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $32.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.
The factors driving the market growth are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, high growth of geriatric population and shortage of healthcare professionals worldwide. However, lack of telehealth values and limited awareness are restraining the market.
Telehealth is the utilization of advanced data and correspondence innovations, for example, PCs and cell phones, to get to social insurance benefits remotely and deal with your medicinal services. These might be advances you use from home or that primary care physician uses to improve or bolster human services administrations.
By Mode of Delivery, Web-Based Delivery Mode segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of web-based services by a healthcare provider and this can be attributed to the growing focus among healthcare providers to meet the requirements of industry players.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in emerging countries due to government initiative taken in order to increase the adoption of telehealth services in the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Telehealth Market, By Mode of Delivery
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode
5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode
5.4 Web-Based Delivery Mode
6 Global Telehealth Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Medical Peripheral Devices
6.2.1.1 Blood Glucose Meters
6.2.1.2 Blood Pressure Monitors
6.2.1.3 Ecg Monitors
6.2.1.4 Peak Flow Meters
6.2.1.5 Pulse Oximeters
6.2.1.6 Weight Scales
6.2.1.7 Other Medical Peripheral Devices
6.2.2 Monitors
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Standalone Software
6.3.2 Integrated Software
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Store-And-Forward Consultations
6.4.2 Remote Monitoring
6.4.3 Real-Time Interactions
7 Global Telehealth Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dermatology
7.3 Urgent Care
7.4 Remote Intensive Care Unit
7.5 Radiology
7.6 Psychiatry
7.7 Cardiology
8 Global Telehealth Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Patients
8.3 Payers
8.4 Providers
8.5 Other End Users
9 Global Telehealth Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd
11.2 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc
11.3 American Well
11.4 Cerner Corporation
11.5 Cisco Systems, Inc
11.6 Globalmedia Group, LLC
11.7 Honeywell International, Inc
11.8 Intouch Health
11.9 Medtronic PLC
11.10 Medvivo Group Ltd
11.11 Philips Healthcare
11.12 Tunstall Healthcare
11.13 Vidyo, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fryxv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
