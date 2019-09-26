Global $32.71 Bn Telehealth Market to 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telehealth - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telehealth market accounted for $4.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $32.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.



The factors driving the market growth are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, high growth of geriatric population and shortage of healthcare professionals worldwide. However, lack of telehealth values and limited awareness are restraining the market.



Telehealth is the utilization of advanced data and correspondence innovations, for example, PCs and cell phones, to get to social insurance benefits remotely and deal with your medicinal services. These might be advances you use from home or that primary care physician uses to improve or bolster human services administrations.



By Mode of Delivery, Web-Based Delivery Mode segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of web-based services by a healthcare provider and this can be attributed to the growing focus among healthcare providers to meet the requirements of industry players.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in emerging countries due to government initiative taken in order to increase the adoption of telehealth services in the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Telehealth Market, By Mode of Delivery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode

5.4 Web-Based Delivery Mode



6 Global Telehealth Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Medical Peripheral Devices

6.2.1.1 Blood Glucose Meters

6.2.1.2 Blood Pressure Monitors

6.2.1.3 Ecg Monitors

6.2.1.4 Peak Flow Meters

6.2.1.5 Pulse Oximeters

6.2.1.6 Weight Scales

6.2.1.7 Other Medical Peripheral Devices

6.2.2 Monitors

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Standalone Software

6.3.2 Integrated Software

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Store-And-Forward Consultations

6.4.2 Remote Monitoring

6.4.3 Real-Time Interactions



7 Global Telehealth Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dermatology

7.3 Urgent Care

7.4 Remote Intensive Care Unit

7.5 Radiology

7.6 Psychiatry

7.7 Cardiology



8 Global Telehealth Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Patients

8.3 Payers

8.4 Providers

8.5 Other End Users



9 Global Telehealth Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

11.2 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

11.3 American Well

11.4 Cerner Corporation

11.5 Cisco Systems, Inc

11.6 Globalmedia Group, LLC

11.7 Honeywell International, Inc

11.8 Intouch Health

11.9 Medtronic PLC

11.10 Medvivo Group Ltd

11.11 Philips Healthcare

11.12 Tunstall Healthcare

11.13 Vidyo, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fryxv





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

