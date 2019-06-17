Global $348M Underwater Lighting Market by Light Source, Mounting Type, Installation Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underwater Lighting Market by Light Source (LED, Halogen, Metal Halide Lamps), Mounting Type (Flush Mounted and Surface Mounted), Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The underwater lighting market is projected to grow from $279 million in 2019 to $348 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Major drivers for the growth of the market are increased demand for underwater lighting in swimming pools, use of underwater lights to attract fish during night fishing, and installation of underwater lights for aesthetic water-featured landscaping. Replacement of traditional lighting with LED underwater lighting acts as a major growth opportunity for the underwater lighting market. Major restraints for the market are high installation costs of energy-efficient LEDs, while high absorption of light underwater poses a major challenge for the growth of the market.

Hayward Industries, Inc. (Hayward Industries, US), Acuity Brands, Inc. (Acuity Brands, US), Shadow Caster, Inc. (Shadow Caster, US), Signify Holding (Signify, Netherlands), OceanLED Marine Ltd. (OceanLED, UK), Lumishore (Lumishore, UK), Attwood Corporation (Attwood, US), Aqualuma LED Lighting (Aqualuma, Australia), T-H Marine Supplies, Inc. (T-H Marine, US), and Eaton Corporation plc (Eaton, Ireland) are a few major players operating in the underwater lighting market.

Based on the light source, the LED segment is projected to lead the underwater lighting market during the forecast period



The LED segment is projected to lead the underwater lighting market from 2019 to 2024. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of LEDs as a light source for underwater lighting. LEDs are semiconductors that convert electricity to light through the movement of electrons. They have evolved as a major lighting technology as they are environmentally more beneficial than High-intensity Discharge (HID)/halogen lights in terms of power consumption, reliability, durability, and longevity.

Moreover, LED underwater lights are also safe as they do not get heated and can easily be switched on/off without waiting for them to cool down. LEDs ensure energy saving as well as require less maintenance. Companies such as Signify, OceanLED, and Shadow Caster offer only LEDs for underwater lighting.



Based on the application, the swimming pools segment is projected to lead the underwater lighting market from 2019 to 2024



Swimming pools are projected to be the largest application segment of the underwater lighting market during the forecast period. Ongoing urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers and their requirement for improved lifestyles have resulted in the increased construction of swimming pools in residential as well as commercial areas. This, in turn, has fueled the demand for underwater lighting as it enhances the overall aesthetic value of architectural structures.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) statistics, as of 2016, over 50% of the global population resided in urban areas and this number is expected to increase during the forecast period, thereby leading to an increased construction of swimming pools and hence, increased demand for underwater lighting.



The underwater lighting market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for underwater lighting during the forecast period. Over the past two decades, economies of Asia Pacific such as China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand have flourished resulting in a dynamic change in the standard of living of consumers in these countries.

Rapid construction of residential as well as commercial spaces and growth of the tourism sector of these countries have led to an increased demand for underwater lighting in Asia Pacific. The scope for the growth of these economies and projected heavy infrastructure investments are expected to lead to the growth of the underwater lighting market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach Used to Arrive at the Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis

2.2.1.2 Approach for Capturing Company-Specific Information in the Value Chain of the Underwater Lighting Market

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach Used to Arrive at the Market Size By Top-Down Analysis

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insight

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Underwater Lighting Market

4.2 Market, By Light Source

4.3 Underwater Lighting Market in Asia Pacific, By Application and Country

4.4 Market, By Mounting Type

4.5 Underwater Lighting Market, By Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Underwater Lighting in Swimming Pools

5.2.1.2 Use of Underwater Lights as A Fish Attractor for Night Fishing

5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for Underwater Lights in Aesthetic Water-Featured Landscaping

5.2.1.4 Increased Number of Government Initiatives to Support the Adoption of Energy-Efficient LEDs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Costs of Energy-Efficient LEDs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacement of Traditional Lighting With LED Underwater Lighting

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Absorption of Light Underwater

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Underwater Lighting Market, By Light Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Light Emitting Diode

6.2.1 Benefits Such as Energy Saving, Less Maintenance Driving the Adoption of LED in Market

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Metal Halides and Xenon Lamps are the Other Light Sources Which Driving Market



7 Underwater Lighting Market, By Mounting Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flush Mounted

7.2.1 Swimming Pool is the Major Application Area for Flush Mounted

7.3 Surface Mounted

7.3.1 Surface Mounted is Expected to Hold Larger Share of Market



8 Underwater Lighting Market, By Installation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Installations

8.2.1 Growth in Construction of Swimming Pools and Fountains Application Driving New Installations Market

8.3 Retrofit Installations

8.3.1 LED Retrofitting Spurs the Growth of Retrofit Installations



9 Underwater Lighting Market By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Boat/Yacht Lighting

9.2.1 to Create Beautiful Environment and to Attract Fishes Creates Need for Underwater Lights in the Boats/Yachts

9.3 Swimming Pools

9.3.1 Swimming Pools is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Market

9.4 Fountains

9.4.1 Growth in Entertainment Industry and Infrastructure Projects Driving the Growth of Fountains in Underwater Lighting Market

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Aquariums and Ponds are the Others Application Driving the Market



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.1.1 US is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Underwater Lighting Market in North America

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.1.2.1 Canada is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate

10.2.1.3 Mexico

10.2.1.3.1 Longest Underwater Cave and Aquariums Driving the Market in Mexico

10.2.2 South America

10.2.2.1 Brazil

10.2.2.1.1 Infrastructure Development Projects Driving Market in Brazil

10.2.3 Rest of South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Growth in Amusement Parks and Fountains Driving the Underwater Lighting Market in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Booming Swimming Pool Industry Spurs the Growth of Market in UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 France is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate in Europe

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Underwater Lighting Market in APAC

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Fountains Application is Expected to Drive the Market in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 India is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate in APAC

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Middle East is Expected to Hold Larger Share of Market in RoW

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Increase in Construction of Swimming Pools Driving the Growth of Africa in RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis 2018: Underwater Lighting Market

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Product Developments, 2016-2018

11.3.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements

11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profile

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Signify

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.1.3 SWOT Analysis

12.1.2 Eaton

12.1.3 Acuity Brands

12.1.4 Hayward Industries, Inc.

12.1.5 Lumishore

12.1.6 T-H Marine

12.1.7 Shadow Caster, Inc.

12.1.8 Attwood

12.1.9 Aqualuma

12.1.10 Oceanled

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Dabmar Lighting, Inc.

12.2.2 Lumitec LLC

12.2.3 Perko Inc.

12.2.4 Wibre

12.2.5 Submertec

12.3 Start-Up Ecosystem

12.3.1 G1 Energy Solutions Private Limited

12.3.2 Shenzhen Sanxinbao Semiconductor Lighting Co. Ltd.

12.3.3 Arihant LED Lights

12.3.4 Global Light & Power LLC

12.3.5 Fire Water Marine



